➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Cryptic Mo Salah social media post has fans debating Liverpool future

When Mo Salah posts to social media, it tends to create a wave of reaction among supporters as they ask whether there is a hidden meaning to his message.

His latest post is no different, with an Instagram story showing Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate sat talking on a couch.

The short video exhibits the players relaxing and chatting in what appears to be one of their homes, a setting we aren’t often given access to by Salah.

Due to the timing of the clip, just days after reports stated Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid was edging closer, it has of course led fans to debate a deeper meaning.

There is an obvious chance that Reds are looking far too intricately into a chat between friends.

However, Salah is known to mostly use social media when he has a statement to make, directly or otherwise.

Another reason for the story could have been related to Szoboszlai’s wedding.

The Hungarian has just married partner Borka Buzsik and his friends could have been celebrating, with Salah simply enjoying himself and posting the gathering online.

Whether or not the Egyptian actually had ulterior motives for posting the video, Salah certainly would have known fans would read heavily into it!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025