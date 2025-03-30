When Mo Salah posts to social media, it tends to create a wave of reaction among supporters as they ask whether there is a hidden meaning to his message.

His latest post is no different, with an Instagram story showing Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate sat talking on a couch.

The short video exhibits the players relaxing and chatting in what appears to be one of their homes, a setting we aren’t often given access to by Salah.

Due to the timing of the clip, just days after reports stated Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid was edging closer, it has of course led fans to debate a deeper meaning.

There is an obvious chance that Reds are looking far too intricately into a chat between friends.

However, Salah is known to mostly use social media when he has a statement to make, directly or otherwise.

What’s going on ? Mohammed Salah just posted this on his story, he is with Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander Arnold pic.twitter.com/awl20Y4Em3 — Nouran ???? (@lfc_nouran) March 29, 2025

Salah doesn’t post anything to social media that isn’t well thought out or loaded. To me, that Insta story is aimed at the club and suggests they’re still miles apart on any contract. It’s ominous. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) March 29, 2025

I’m a cryptic man but, Salah is known for his cryptic stories. Don’t ignore it and think it’s nothing, that man lives to play mind games through the media. He’s a clever guy. — ? (@LFCApproved) March 29, 2025

If you think I am assuming Mohamed Salah has posted that video on instagram to show that he’s trying to convince Trent from not self sabotaging his career along with Dom and Ibou, then you’re absolutely correct. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) March 29, 2025

Anyone else think that Salah IG story is really weird timing — M (@LFCMase) March 29, 2025

It's like they asking him whats going on lol — Julian ? (@Julian_00_a) March 29, 2025

Salah just showing support for Trent there with that Instagram story, he has always been boss like that — Paul Maddison (@PaulMaddison121) March 29, 2025

Mo posting this on ig is not helping..Just concentrate on the next 5 games Mo..The last 3 games u were not playing well..Leave the politics or contract to the club and agent. — Thomas Crown (@Nash12277536) March 30, 2025

That instagram story from Salah is a bit fucking weird isn’t it ? like, it probably means NOTHING, but… what does it mean? — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) March 29, 2025

Another reason for the story could have been related to Szoboszlai’s wedding.

The Hungarian has just married partner Borka Buzsik and his friends could have been celebrating, with Salah simply enjoying himself and posting the gathering online.

Whether or not the Egyptian actually had ulterior motives for posting the video, Salah certainly would have known fans would read heavily into it!