➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Carabao Cup Final 2025 Programme
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW

Declan Rice reacts to celebration criticism as Liverpool fans all make same point

After Arsenal‘s 1-1 draw against Man United took Liverpool another step closer to the Premier League title, fans all seemed to make the same point about Declan Rice’s goal celebration.

Following Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, the Reds’ weekend got even better as second-place Arsenal faltered faltered in their forlorn chase.

Ahead of the Gunners’ match against Man United on Sunday, Liverpool were 16 points clear having played twice more.

Arsenal went into the second half 1-0 down at Old Trafford, and with victory vital, you would have expected Rice to immediately return to the halfway line following his 74th-minute equaliser.

However, he instead went to the corner and shushed the Man United supporters while making a ‘calma’ gesture. Arsenal drew the game 1-1 and sit 15 points behind Liverpool.

Online, many football fans, including Reds, were quick to point out the difference in mentality between the teams, showcased by Darwin Nunez‘s reaction to equalising against Southampton on Saturday.

 

After the match, Rice told Sky Sports: “I think it’s just a bit of football banter between me and the fans.”

Speaking about his team’s title chances, the midfielder added: “Look, like the manager said, we’ve got to keep going, keep giving everything until the end of the season.

“Liverpool have been amazing all year, credit to them but it’s not over yet, we need to keep pushing.

“We’re Arsenal, we’ve been hit hard by injuries, adapted as best as we can and we still believe in ourselves.

“We’ve got to keep playing the games, there’s still a lot to play for this year. [We’ll] keep pushing, same mindset and I’m sure we’ll be alright.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025