After Arsenal‘s 1-1 draw against Man United took Liverpool another step closer to the Premier League title, fans all seemed to make the same point about Declan Rice’s goal celebration.

Following Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, the Reds’ weekend got even better as second-place Arsenal faltered faltered in their forlorn chase.

Ahead of the Gunners’ match against Man United on Sunday, Liverpool were 16 points clear having played twice more.

Arsenal went into the second half 1-0 down at Old Trafford, and with victory vital, you would have expected Rice to immediately return to the halfway line following his 74th-minute equaliser.

"It was a bit of stupidity from us." Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Man Utd ? pic.twitter.com/JcyXQi7PyG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 9, 2025

However, he instead went to the corner and shushed the Man United supporters while making a ‘calma’ gesture. Arsenal drew the game 1-1 and sit 15 points behind Liverpool.

Online, many football fans, including Reds, were quick to point out the difference in mentality between the teams, showcased by Darwin Nunez‘s reaction to equalising against Southampton on Saturday.

I was baffled that he celebrated that way instead of rushing back to get the game restarted. No wonder Haaland said what he did to them earlier this season. They found their lane and are comfortable in it. Better watch out for Forest who's breathing down their necks — Rishen (@Rishen380197) March 9, 2025

The difference between Rice running off to ? the crowd and Nunez rushing back to the halfway line after his equaliser in yesterdays game tells you all you need to know about mentality of the two teams #MNUARS #LFC https://t.co/VHVOcJ8Ws7 — Steve Williamson (@WilliamAndSons) March 9, 2025

Arsenal fans moaning about Rice being called out for his celebration.. How about being more concerned that whilst in a title race, your player is running to the corner flag and shushing fans after an equaliser, instead of getting the ball and racing to the centre circle. — JP (@OffTrack94) March 10, 2025

Declan Rice doing the calma celebration and shh'ing the crowd. Brother, you're 15 points behind Liverpool, you need another goal. pic.twitter.com/YZdAAALeyV — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) March 9, 2025

After the match, Rice told Sky Sports: “I think it’s just a bit of football banter between me and the fans.”

Speaking about his team’s title chances, the midfielder added: “Look, like the manager said, we’ve got to keep going, keep giving everything until the end of the season.

“Liverpool have been amazing all year, credit to them but it’s not over yet, we need to keep pushing.

“We’re Arsenal, we’ve been hit hard by injuries, adapted as best as we can and we still believe in ourselves.

“We’ve got to keep playing the games, there’s still a lot to play for this year. [We’ll] keep pushing, same mindset and I’m sure we’ll be alright.”