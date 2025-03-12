There were a few raised eyebrows when Virgil van Dijk was spotted talking to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at Anfield, but the real reason for their meeting has now been explained.

The Liverpool skipper gave his all to help his side reach the Champions League quarter-finals, but PSG have progressed at the Reds’ expense.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around Van Dijk’s future, he caused anxiety for some fans when he was spotted having discussions in the Anfield tunnel on Tuesday.

Van Dijk was seen in conversation with PSG president Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos, leading to some fans worrying about a potential summer move to France.

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk (33) has a post-game talk with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Sporting director Luis Campos at Anfield.pic.twitter.com/aWDN3hl0Om — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 11, 2025

Those myths have been debunked, however, with RMC Sport reporting that the Liverpool captain was actually offering an apology to Campos.

After last week’s first leg, a furious Campos was seen in the tunnel berating the officials, with Van Dijk heard to say to him, “it’s not Ligue 1, bro.”

So this was merely a case of the Reds centre-back ironing out any potential issues, as well as saying that PSG are the best team he has faced in the past three years.

It is typical of Van Dijk’s classy nature that he took the time to apologise to Campos, having felt that he showed a level of disrespect.

Even in defeat, this Liverpool squad carry themselves in the right manner, with Arne Slot ensuring that has continued from the Jurgen Klopp era.

Van Dijk has also revealed that nothing has changed regarding his future at Anfield, admitting as much after the PSG defeat.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely, I have no idea,” Van Dijk insisted.

“It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. I keep saying the same thing. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus.

“If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.

“At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

To lose Van Dijk at the end of the season would be an almighty blow for Liverpool, but the hope is that an agreement will ultimately be reached.

He is more likely to remain with the Reds than move to PSG, that’s for sure!