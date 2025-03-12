➔ SUPPORT US
Federico Chiesa exclusion puzzles Liverpool fans with Cody Gakpo ‘not fit’

Liverpool fans were left wondering why Cody Gakpo was preferred to Federico Chiesa against Paris Saint-Germain, with the Italian yet again unused.

The Reds were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening, following a penalty shootout defeat to PSG.

For Arne Slot, it was a rare bad night, with the Dutchman outdone by Luis Enrique over the two legs.

The Dutchman has been famed for using his substitutes expertly, but his changes didn’t work at Anfield, with Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez among those who struggled.

Meanwhile, Gakpo touched the ball just three times and didn’t complete a pass when he came on, leaving plenty of supporters perplexed as to why Chiesa didn’t get a look in instead.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but Slot’s decision to bring on Gakpo was an odd one, considering how unfit he looked.

For Chiesa, it was another blow, with the Italy winger enduring a tough first season at Liverpool, playing just 25 minutes in the Premier League and starting only three times in all competitions.

If Slot isn’t preferring him to Gakpo in these circumstances, you have to wonder if there is any future for him at Anfield.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Chiesa was still a Reds player next season, with his £10 million move not working out at all.

