Liverpool are looking to win their 11th League Cup this month, but what happened in their other 10 final victories?

The Reds take on Newcastle at Wembley on March 16, as Arne Slot looks to win his first piece of silverware as head coach.

No team in the history of English football has won the League Cup more times than Liverpool, with some great memories created throughout history.

Here’s a look back at the Reds’ previous 10 final triumphs in the competition.

1981: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham (replay)

Incredibly, Liverpool had never won the League Cup in their history heading into the 1980/81 season, but that soon changed.

After a 1-1 draw with West Ham in the initial final, the Reds ran out 2-1 winners in the replay at Villa Park.

Paul Goddard put the Hammers in front early on, but goals from Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen turned things around for Bob Paisley‘s side.

There was also the small matter of Liverpool being crowned champions of Europe that season, too, following a 1-0 win against Real Madrid in Paris.

Liverpool: Clemence; Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A. Kennedy; Case, Lee, McDermott, R. Kennedy; Dalglish, Rush

Subs not used: Irwin

1982: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

A year later, Liverpool were at it again.

The Reds didn’t have things all their way, however, and were three minutes away from losing 1-0 to Tottenham.

Thankfully, Ronnie Whelan equalised late in the day, before the Irishman and Ian Rush found the net in extra-time.

Liverpool were also crowned First Division champions in 1981/82, during such a glorious period in the club’s history.

Liverpool: Grobbelaar; Neal, Thompson, Lawrenson, A. Kennedy; Lee, Souness, McDermott (Johnson 76′), Whelan; Dalglish, Rush

1983: Liverpool 2-1 Man United (AET)

Any final against Man United increases the nerves and Liverpool made it three League Cups in a row by seeing off their rivals in 1983.

Yet again, the Reds couldn’t get the job done in 90 minutes, though!

Norman Whiteside’s opener was cancelled out by an Alan Kennedy strike with 15 minutes remaining, before Whelan again produced League Cup heroics.

The midfielder’s curler remains one of Liverpool’s great cup final goals, earning them bragging rights over United in the process.

Paisley would depart at the end of that season, signing out in style with another league title.

Liverpool: Grobbelaar; Neal, Lawrenson, Hansen, A. Kennedy; Johnston (Fairclough 83′), Lee, Souness, Whelan; Dalglish, Rush

1984: Liverpool 1-0 Everton (replay)

Twelve months on from getting the better of United, this time it was Everton who Liverpool beat in the final.

After a forgettable 0-0 draw in the final at Wembley, the Reds prevailed 1-0 at Maine Road, with a colossal figure the hero on the night.

Graeme Souness’ thunderous finish in the 21st minute was enough to separate the two Merseyside rivals, adding to his legend.

Liverpool ended the 1983/84 campaign by winning the European Cup, thanks to a penalty shootout triumph against Roma in Rome.

They won the title, too, in a stunning first season in charge for Joe Fagan.

Liverpool: Grobbelaar; Neal, Lawrenson, Hansen, A. Kennedy; Johnston, Lee, Souness, Whelan; Dalglish, Rush

Subs not used: Robinson

1995: Liverpool 2-1 Bolton

There were 11 long years between Liverpool’s fourth and fifth League Cup triumphs.

Trophies came at a premium at Anfield in the mid-1990s, amid United’s stranglehold on English football, but they got over the line in 1995.

Steve McManaman produced a sensational individual display against Bolton, scoring two superb solo efforts to win a worthy Man of the Match award.

Otherwise, it was a season to forget, barring seeing Dalglish win the Premier League title as Blackburn manager at Anfield on the final day.

Liverpool: James; Jones, Babb, Scales, Ruddock, Bjornebye; Redknapp, Barnes, McManaman; Fowler, Rush

Subs not used: Chamberlain, Walters, Thomas

2001: Liverpool 1-1 Birmingham (5-4 on penalties)

The 2000/01 season was a special one for a generation of Liverpool fans who had grown up seeing their team win very little.

The Reds made hard work of second-tier Birmingham in the final in Cardiff, however, taking the lead through a stunning Robbie Fowler half-volley.

A stoppage-time equaliser eventually saw the game head to penalties, where Sander Westerveld saved Andy Johnson’s decisive spot-kick.

The FA Cup and UEFA Cup soon followed for Liverpool, as did Champions League qualification, with Gerard Houllier working wonders.

Liverpool: Westerveld; Babbel, Hyypia, Henchoz, Carragher; Smicer (Barmby 83′), Hamann, Gerrard (McAllister 77′), Biscan (Ziege 96′); Heskey, Fowler

Subs not used: Arphexad, Owen

2003: Liverpool 2-0 Man United

Twenty years after the Whelan-inspired win over United, Liverpool again came up against their rivals in the League Cup final.

It was another day to treasure for Reds supporters, with Steven Gerrard getting the ball rolling with a deflected long-range strike.

United were continually thwarted by an inspired Jerzy Dudek before Michael Owen finishing things off on the counter-attack in the dying minutes.

It was a much-needed trophy in a season that saw the Reds finish fifth in the league and bow out of both the Champions League and FA Cup early.

Liverpool: Dudek; Carragher, Hyypia, Henchoz, Riise; Diouf (Biscan 89′), Hamann, Gerrard, Murphy; Heskey (Baros 60′- replaced by Smicer 89′), Owen

Subs not used: Arphexad, Traore

2012: Liverpool 2-2 Cardiff (3-2 on penalties)

Dalglish’s second spell as Liverpool manager was nothing compared to the first, but he still walked away with another trophy for his collection.

In truth, the Reds were poor against Championship side Cardiff at Wembley in 2012, needing a Martin Skrtel equaliser to take the game into extra-time.

Just when it looked like man-for-the-big-occasion Dirk Kuyt had won it, Ben Turner made it 2-2 late on, with a shootout required to separate the two sides.

Gerrard’s cousin, Anthony Gerrard, put his must-score penalty wide, sealing the win for Liverpool.

Liverpool: Reina; Johnson, Skrtel, Agger (Carragher 86′), Enrique; Henderson (Bellamy 58′), Gerrard, Adam, Downing; Suarez, Carroll (Kuyt 103′)

Subs not used: Kelly, Spearing, Maxi

2022: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea (11-10 on penalties)

This final felt like it lasted about eight hours!

After one of the more entertaining 0-0 draws you will see, Liverpool and Chelsea found themselves in another penalty shootout.

Incredibly, all 21 players scored their spot-kicks, including Caoimhin Kelleher, before Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga fired his effort over the crossbar.

Scenes of joy followed, in a season that also saw Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip (Konate 91′), Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (Elliott 79′), Keita (Milner 80′); Salah, Diaz (Origi 97′), Mane (Jota 80′)

Subs not used: Alisson, Oxlade-Chamberlain

2024: Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea (AET)

Liverpool are the current League Cup holders thanks to last season’s final victory.

Yet again, it was Chelsea who they came up against!

Jurgen Klopp‘s injury-ravaged side produced a heroic performance, with youngsters doing their bit for the cause, but it was a legendary figure who won it for Liverpool.

Not content with being colossal defensively, captain Virgil van Dijk headed home an extra-time winner, adding another great chapter to his career.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley (Clark 72?), Konate (Quansah 105?), Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 87?); Endo, Mac Allister (McConnell 87?), Gravenberch (Gomez 28?); Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo (Danns 87?)

Subs not used: Adrian, Nyoni, Koumas