Reports that claimed Liverpool had held initial talks with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong have been dismissed, while Friday’s news also brought an update on Harvey Elliott‘s transfer possibilities.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong has been named among the candidates to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, not that he is a natural right-back.

And out of the blue on Thursday evening the Press Association claimed Liverpool had “held initial talks” to sign the impressive 24-year-old, but no one else backed up the report.

In fact, it was the opposite with the Echo‘s Ian Doyle insisting the club “are not in talks” over signing the Dutch international, with such claims labelled “premature.”

Expect a lot of this back-and-forth over the coming weeks and months as seemingly every Liverpool player is having their future questioned with possible replacements already ‘lined up’.

Frimpong is an exceptionally talented player who knows how to attack the opposition’s goal, but he is far from a specialist right-back and any pursuit would signal a change in tactics from Arne Slot.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool will reportedly accept a “good offer” should it arrive for Harvey Elliott this summer – you can’t see either pushing for a transfer though

Transfer target Milos Kerkez has admitted he sees his next step as a move to Europe’s elite, but remained tight-lipped about Liverpool’s interest. He’d be a great option

A day of transfer speculation continued with links to Lille striker Jonathan David, with the club claimed to have “made contact” with his agents – we know Liverpool would love a free transfer!

More from This Is Anfield

Who is going to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold? We’ve all thought about it, even if we don’t want it to become Liverpool’s reality. Here, Jack Lusby looks at 10 options the club could consider:

“Run Alexander-Arnold’s output through various statistical models and the same name continues to pop up, with Pedro Porro perhaps a surprise leading contender. “There may be a bias considering the Spaniard is playing for a Tottenham side woefully underperforming under Ange Postecoglou, but he has been a standout in his inverted role. “Porro is similarly attack-minded and possesses excellent technical ability, with his long-range passing a key outlet, while he has the energy and defensive nous to track back and shut down opposition attacks.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Pep Guardiola has remained coy over Kevin De Bruyne‘s future at Man City, saying “it’s between the club and Kevin” – he is out of contract this summer. We’re not the only ones then!

Osasuna have made an appeal to the Spanish FA claiming that Barcelona‘s Inigo Martinez was ineligible to play against them having not accepted his international call up due to injury – fair play

UEFA, meanwhile, has opened an investigation into Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Dani Ceballos and Antonio Rudiger for their actions while celebrating against Atletico – what a lovely bunch of lads Trent will be joining…(BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1984, Joe Fagan lifted his first trophy as Liverpool manager. His team won the Milk Cup in a replay at Maine Road against Everton.

The first final at Wembley had finished in a stalemate, but three days later a Graeme Souness strike proved the difference for Liverpool in what was the start of a trophy-laden season.

In Fagan’s first year at the helm after replacing Bob Paisley, he led the Reds to a historic treble, lifting the league title, League Cup and European Cup.

A modest and unassuming man, but he remains one of the most respected figures in the game. Here’s to you Smokin’ Joe.