Julian Alvarez was subject of interest from Liverpool last summer, according to the striker’s agent, and Atletico Madrid have now responded to claims of a move.

Alvarez has emerged as a possible target for Liverpool in recent days, with the player’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, confirming an approach in 2024.

“I confirm that Liverpool was interested in Julian last summer,” Hidalgo told Arabic outlet winwin on Saturday.

“As for the future, this is not the right time to talk about it, as Julian is competing in important tournaments and is fully focused on them.”

Despite Alvarez’s representative avoiding any talk of a move in the coming transfer window, that has not stopped the rumour mill linking Liverpool with a bid.

Atletico refuse Alvarez exit

However, speaking to 365scores, Atletico sporting director Carlos Busero denied claims of an official bid and insisted the Spanish club have “no intention of letting him go.”

“The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer to sign our player Julian Alvarez is incorrect. What is being circulated is just rumours,” Busero is claimed to have said.

“Alvarez is a key and important player in our project, and we have no intention of letting him go. The player himself is not paying attention to these rumours.”

Atletico only signed Alvarez from Man City in August, in a deal worth up to £81.8 million, with the versatile forward signing a six-year contract to 2030.

While there may be a release clause in his deal with Atletico, as is typically the case in Spain, the length of his terms suggests neither player nor club would be angling for a transfer.

Liverpool will sign a new No. 9

That may not deter Liverpool, however, if Hidalgo’s comments are anything to go by – as though Atletico have insisted their No. 19 is not for sale, his agent did little to quell speculation.

Alvarez will be one of a number of strikers on the Reds’ radar ahead of the transfer window, with it widely expected that a new centre-forward is signed.

There is known interest in Alexander Isak of Newcastle, while RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another who Liverpool are reliably reported to have approached last summer.

Lille’s Jonathan David will be available on a free transfer and was a target before Diogo Jota was signed in 2020, while Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Brighton‘s Joao Pedro have also been mooted.