Peter Krawietz worked as Jurgen Klopp‘s right-hand man for over 25 years and followed him out the door last summer, but he has now landed his first job since leaving Liverpool.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, he still remains close to Klopp in some capacity having joined RB Leipzig as their interim assistant manager.

The German club, of course, is a member of Red Bull’s football fraternity which Klopp now oversees in his role as their global head of soccer.

Krawietz’s appointment comes after Leipzig parted ways with Marco Rose, a former player of Klopp and his right-hand man, after falling below their projected targets for the season.

It is a new challenge for Krawietz and a new manager to work alongside having been inseparable from Klopp since their time together at Mainz in the 1990s.

He will now act as Zsolt Low’s assistant for the remainder of the campaign, effective immediately, as the club look to reach the DFB-Pokal final and move up the Bundesliga table – they’re sixth, currently.

It is the 53-year-old’s first foray back into management since he left Liverpool last summer, having opted to take a break before deciding on his next venture.

Not long after leaving Anfield, Krawietz did acknowledge on the ‘Aldo Meets Podcast’ that Klopp could yet have a part to play in his future job – and he likely did, to some extent.

“Let’s see how Jurgen feels, what his plans are and if he has an idea, and if it fits me or not, if he wants me in or not. We will see,” Krawietz said last summer.

“So far, I’m open and not decided yet. I don’t want to make a decision now as it is really clear for me I need to step back a little bit. I want to find my energy and motivation again.”

While no longer working shoulder to shoulder, Krawietz will still be under Klopp’s watchful eye as he looks to assist Low at Leipzig, starting with the DFB-Pokal semi-final at Stuttgart on Wednesday.