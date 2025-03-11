Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-4 pens): Player Ratings

In a nerve-fraught match which went the full distance under the Anfield lights, Liverpool fell in heartbreaking fashion as PSG prevailed from the penalty spot

Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-4 pens)

Champions League (Last 16, second leg) | Anfield

March 11, 2025

Goals: Dembele 12′

Alisson Becker – 8 (out of 10)

Started the match entirely locked in, pumped on the confidence of that high-octane night in Paris. His mix-up with Konate for Ousmane Dembele’s opener was something nobody in a red shirt deserved given the pace at which the match had exploded, but in turn that explains why it happened. Too much occurred too soon and the 100mph football quickly caught the back line out.

Came back into his own thereafter, with pinpoint distribution and a commanding presence around the area. Had little to do in the second half but remained aware and available for the back-pass option to spread play.

Was full-stretch down low in the second half of added time to push Dembele’s curled attempt around the post, as the whole of Merseyside held collective breath. His brilliance in Paris was not deserving of being eliminated in a shootout.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Started the match like he had a point to prove and always looked to advance on the heels of his marker. Was incredibly fortunate not to serve PSG a second goal on a platter after taking on a man too many and enabling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to break with the ball in the final third.

Was one of the first triggers on the renewed press during the frenetic start to the second half, and showed admirable work-rate. Evidence of his body-on-the-line approach was unfortunately on full exhibition as he surged to press Vitinha on the flank and jarred his knee in the process.

Looked immediately painful and could be an imminent cause for concern.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Began like a brick wall but took a notable confidence knock from the mix-up with Alisson for the opener. Worked hard to rebuild his presence at the back and was unfortunate not to open his account with the most unexpected of 25-yard efforts which needed the fingertips of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Regained himself as the match wore on and became his usual watertight entity alongside the captain. Tired as the minutes ticked by and the intensity remained fully loaded. Needed a helping hand in extra time as Slot pulled the Endo-card.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Liverpool’s commanding officer wore the expression of a very exasperated man as the first 45 wore on. Grew tired of the referee’s dismissive approach, and let the man with the whistle get into his head. Should have scored from a corner in the early stages when left entirely unmarked but could only nod down into a forest of bodies.

Whatever the coaching staff burned into the eardrums of the skipper at half-time, it had effect. Van Dijk returned with renewed vigour and composed aggression, but ultimately could not get his troops over the line.

Andy Robertson – 7

Looked very much back to his best self, and was a shining light in the opening stages before the Parisian sucker-punch was inflicted.

Unlike recent weeks, Robertson looked sharp and loose on the left flank, given a new lease of life as the visitors had to allow pockets of space to open in order to sequence their own attacks to level the deficit.

Kept knocking on the door in the second half but found his options limited.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

Worked overtime in the first half, as the flurry of bodies around him crashed from all angles like an angry sea amid a storm. Looked like he was going to be a useful release catch for the Reds, until PSG swelled with confidence from the opener and tightened the spaces with less fear of being caught on the break.

Remained a solid outlet of which to interchange the ball from defence to the forward line, but found himself continually targeted for man-marking.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

Brought his usual high-quality silk to proceedings, but soon had to produce material of a slightly grubbier kind as the game required a measure of rough and tumble.

Perhaps made the wrong decision when squaring the ball over to Salah early in the first half, when a low-driven shot across the goalmouth would likely have been the better option to catch Donnarumma unware.

Got more frustrated as the tie wore on, and took a willing yellow to chop down a breakaway Dembele. Needed to be withdrawn to avoid losing his head, though Curtis Jones could not provide the same repertoire of ability.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Was one of the first driving forces to take the game to the visitors as Liverpool looked certain to be the first to break the Anfield deadlock, but quickly found himself with a lot on his plate thereafter as Joao Neves matched him for dog-like work rate after Demebele’s finish.

Started the second half like a man possessed, first to everything, throwing his head at loose balls, hell-bent on leaving his stamp on proceedings. Was denied by the offside flag within 10 minutes, then had a certain drilled goal denied by a freakish block.

Subbed off in extra-time after giving every drop. Another lung-busting offering from the Hungarian which looked more understated than it actually was.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Began the match with a beaming smile; he absolutely lives for these nights. Should have been the first name on the scoresheet when the ball dropped back to his own feet on the edge of the box, following a mazy run inward from the right flank. Opening the body yet curling the ball into the nervous Kop was very un-Salah.

Had his moments of sparkle, but started to drift out in phases and Nuno Mendes covered him like a bloodhound. Grew more and more determined to have the final say, but could not quite bend this one to his will.

Could have been in his final Champions League evening for the Reds.

Diogo Jota – 5

Knew the pressure was on, given the promising recent performances of Darwin Nunez. This match was all about an unwavering demand for work-rate, and Jota’s attempt to marshal the PSG back line and play off the last man largely failed.

Faded further in the second half, as the intensity and physicality levels soared. Replaced by Nunez.

Luis Diaz – 8

Hurled coal into the furnace that is the Spion Kop and got Anfield in full voice with his early surging runs and desperate needling to win the ball back, with both Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi pickpocketed by the Colombian ace in the first 20 minutes.

Ran hard in the second 45 and suffered from poor decision making after being played through on goal – opting to square back to Salah rather than allow the ball to come across his body onto his weaker left side and challenge Donnarumma at his near post.

Quickly got it out of his system and brought constant energy to every Liverpool attack, playing painfully direct

Overall Team Performance – 7

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 72′) – 6 – Entered the fray chomping at the bit and bubbling to get involved, which resulted in a few quick-fire offsides. Couldn’t inflict the killer blow Anfield was willing him to. Missing a spot kick will do him no favours, and he looked entirely gutted.

Jarell Quansah (on for Alexander-Arnold, 72′) – 7 – Involved instantly after a quick interchange with Salah and marauding down the flank to force a corner… before almost nodding a header home from it. Hit the post shortly after and looked every bit the part in a match of this magnitude.

Curtis Jones (on for Mac Allister, 90′) – 5 – Calm footwork in the middle was a welcome sight, especially as limbs all around grew tired, but found himself frustratingly caught in possession on multiple occasions and couldn’t provide the spark Slot had been hoping for. Tame penalty in the shootout when much more was needed.

Cody Gakpo (on for Diaz, 100′) – 6 – Superb to see him back, and tried his best to bed himself back into the side on the biggest of all stages.

Harvey Elliott (on for Szoboszlai, 115′) – 5 – Struggled to gain a foothold.

Wataru Endo (on for Konate, 111′) – 6 – Filling in at centre back in the guilt-edged phase of extra-time during a Champions League tie and not looking out of place says everything about this lad.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Jaros, Chiesa, McConnell, Tsimikas

Arne Slot – 7

Arguably his biggest match, and test, as Liverpool manager. Sure, he’s faced off against Manchester City home and away and felt the tension of taking on bitter foes United, but this was the highest level Champions League chess on a winner-takes-all evening.

Prowled the touchline like a bear with a sore head, willing each and every chance goalward. Deployed Nunez at a pivotal moment to give the opposing defenders something new to consider, though Jota could have been hooked earlier such was his growing absence.

Kept injecting energy into the side with his substitution calls, but ultimately could not avoid the siren call that is a penalty shootout. The misery of the lottery that is spot kicks is no doubt a dagger to the heart of the Dutchman; he’ll take this deeply personally, but bet everything on it being channelled for a renewed and determined assault next season.