Liverpool face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, and a win for the Reds would see them accomplish a feat not managed by the club for 41 years.

The Reds take on the Magpies at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, as Arne Slot aims to win his first piece of silverware as head coach.

It is a big day for both sides, not least Newcastle, who haven’t won a major domestic trophy since way back in 1955.

As for Liverpool, they are attempting to retain a trophy for the first time since 1984, when they won a fourth consecutive League Cup by beating Everton after a replay.

If the Reds win, it would be a fifth successive victory at Wembley for the first time in the club’s history.

Just the 2nd final meeting between Liverpool & Newcastle

This will be only the second time Liverpool and Newcastle have met in a final.

The other saw the Reds win the FA Cup in 1974, defeating the Magpies 3-0 thanks to a second-half brace from Kevin Keegan and a Steve Heighway goal.

Future Liverpool stars Alan Kennedy and Terry McDermott were in the Newcastle starting lineup that day.

The teams have met twice in the Premier League this season – they drew 3-3 at St. James’ Park back in December, while Reds won 2-0 at Anfield last month.

More penalties for Liverpool at Wembley?

Three of Liverpool’s last five League Cup final wins have come via a penalty shootout – 2001 vs. Birmingham, 2012 vs. Cardiff and 2022 vs. Chelsea.

Of the Reds’ 10 final victories, only two have come inside 90 minutes – Bolton in 1995 and Man United in 2003 – with the other eight requiring extra-time, penalties or replays.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could win the League Cup for a record 11th time on Sunday, which would put them three ahead of Man City.

This is their 15th League Cup Final appearance – five more than Chelsea and United.

Van Dijk out to break his own record

Should Van Dijk score on Sunday, he will break his own record as the oldest player to find the net for Liverpool at Wembley.

He would be 33 years and 251 days old.

If Van Dijk doesn’t score and Mohamed Salah does, then he will become the oldest at 32 years and 274 days.

The youngest Liverpool player to score in a Wembley cup final is Ian Rush, who was 20 years and 144 days old when netting in the 1982 League Cup Final against Tottenham.

Also on the scoresheet that day was Ronnie Whelan, who was just 25 days older.

Finally League Cup glory for Newcastle?

Newcastle have never won the League Cup – should they do so this weekend, they would become the 24th different club to win the competition.

They are currently one of 13 clubs to reach the final but fail to lift the trophy at least once.

They have been beaten in the League Cup final before – in 1976, they were beaten 2-1 by City, and two seasons ago, United defeated them 2-0.

Eleven of the players who played in the latter are still at St. James’.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 32, Gakpo 16, Diaz 13, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 5, Elliott 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Jones 3, Van Dijk 3, Konate 2, Chiesa 1, Danns 1

Newcastle: Isak 22, Gordon 9, Barnes 5, Murphy 6, Joelinton 4, Schar 4, Guimaraes 3, Tonali 3, Willock 3, Miley 2, Osula 1, Wilson 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).