Arne Slot has a decision to make in his goalkeeping department for the Carabao Cup final, but his right-back selection is a little more straightforward against Newcastle.

Liverpool’s fifth trip to Wembley in four seasons awaits and this time Chelsea are nowhere in sight, with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle instead aiming to end a 69-year wait for a major trophy.

The Champions League exit in midweek after 120 minutes and a penalty shootout would have taken a lot of Slot’s squad, but there is no easier game to bounce back for than a final.

Slot has clear favourites when it comes to team selection but there are a couple of big decisions he needs to make. So, here is how he could line up his side at Wembley on Sunday.

Team news

Slot delivered good and bad news on the injury front ahead of Sunday’s final:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Newcastle

Alisson is the undisputed No. 1 but Caoimhin Kelleher has made this competition his over the years and Slot mostly carried on the tradition, meaning it would not be a surprise to see the Irishman start.

He has more than proved himself and few could fault or question his place in the XI, but who could start ahead of him?

With Alexander-Arnold out of contention, Jarell Quansah is firmly in line for his 11th start of the season ahead of Curtis Jones, who Slot also namechecked as a candidate at right-back.

This will heavily depend on Konate’s fitness as Liverpool can ill-afford to lose another defender to injury at this stage of the season, but the hope is the Frenchman can fulfil his duties.

The midfield, albeit a fatigued one, could remain unchanged as well as the forward line after Diogo Jota‘s early withdrawal against PSG and Cody Gakpo looking far from fit during his cameo:

Kelleher starts the final with Alisson on the bench

Quansah deployed at right-back in Alexander-Arnold’s absence

Unchanged midfield and forward line from midweek

This is how Liverpool would line up at Wembley:

Kelleher; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Alternatively, Alisson could be given the nod over his younger counterpart and if he is, it will tell us a lot more about Slot.

It is difficult to see any additional changes aside from one in the forward line, with Gakpo to be in contention if he proves his fitness during the five days between games.

The Dutchman looked off the pace and as though his ankle still troubled him against PSG, if he can show that is no longer the case and he is ready to have an influence, he will be in contention:

Alisson chosen ahead of Kelleher in goal

Gakpo returns for his first start since the Merseyside derby, replacing Jota

Those tweaks look like this:

Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Newcastle will bring the intensity as they look to make history and end their long wait for a trophy, so it will be up to Liverpool to match them and more if they are to secure Slot’s first trophy.

An interesting battle awaits, especially between Alexander Isak and Liverpool’s central defenders – it is why Konate’s fitness is of utmost importance.

There is no better way to soothe the disappointment from the Champions League than with a trophy. Get it done, Liverpool!