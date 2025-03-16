Liverpool are back in the Carabao Cup final for the second successive season, with Newcastle in the way of defending their crown. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Carabao Cup Final | Wembley Stadium

March 16, 2025 | 4.30pm (GMT)

Kickoff at Wembley is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Alisson, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Targett, Longstaff, Willock, Miley, Neave, Osula, Wilson

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below: