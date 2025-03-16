➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 16, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) is challenged by Newcastle United's Dan Burn during the Football League Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool vs. Newcastle Carabao Cup final live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool are back in the Carabao Cup final for the second successive season, with Newcastle in the way of defending their crown. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Carabao Cup Final | Wembley Stadium
March 16, 2025 | 4.30pm (GMT)

Kickoff at Wembley is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Alisson, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Targett, Longstaff, Willock, Miley, Neave, Osula, Wilson

