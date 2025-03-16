Liverpool are back in the Carabao Cup final for the second successive season, with Newcastle in the way of defending their crown. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle
Carabao Cup Final | Wembley Stadium
March 16, 2025 | 4.30pm (GMT)
Kickoff at Wembley is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.
Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota
Subs: Alisson, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo
Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Murphy, Barnes, Isak
Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Targett, Longstaff, Willock, Miley, Neave, Osula, Wilson
Liveblog
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments