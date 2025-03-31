Who has the best games-per-goal ratio in a Liverpool shirt? The top spot may not come as a surprise to most!

Liverpool have been graced by some phenomenal goalscorers in their history, not least in present day with Mohamed Salah currently third in the all-time charts.

Remarkably the Egyptian has not only scored the third-most goals of any Liverpool player ever, but he is also doing so at the lowest games-per-goal rate (1.61) of anyone post-war.

Gordon Hodgson, who Salah overtook to take third spot earlier in 2025, is the only player to score 50 or more goals in the club’s entire history with a lower rate of games per goal (1.56).

Liverpool’s all-time top 10 – games per goal (50+ goals)

With football records often distinguished post-war due to the reliability of reports and the increased quality of the game, it is worth charting Liverpool’s top 10 since 1946.

Liverpool’s post-war top 10 – games per goal (50+)

While Ian Rush – the club’s record goalscorer with a potentially unbeatable 346 in 660 games – was a notable absentee from the all-time list, he has the seventh-best rate of games per goal post-war.

It stands to reason that many of those players who populate Liverpool’s all-time scoring charts – Rush, Hodgson, Salah and Roger Hunt – also boast a rate of at least a goal every other game.

But the achievements of Salah in particular are outstanding, particularly when comparing the top 10 for minutes per goal.

Liverpool’s all-time top 10 – minutes per goal (100+)

Salah has averaged a goal every 131 minutes since joining Liverpool almost eight years ago, which is less a game-and-a-half.

It is by far the lowest of any player to score 100 or more goals for the club and shows the remarkable impact the No. 11 has had since his arrival from AS Roma.