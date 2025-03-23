Liverpool have already announced their new kit deal with Adidas from 2025/26, but another collaboration with Nike is due to release before the season’s end.

After five years under Nike, Liverpool will reunite with their iconic kit supplier Adidas from next season – in a move which was proved hugely popular.

Though Nike have produced a number of memorable kits since taking over from New Balance in 2020, it is hard to argue Adidas’ standing among supporters.

Due to the terms of their deal with Nike, Liverpool are currently set to wear the current season’s kits into pre-season, with the agreement not set to expire until August 1.

And before the campaign is over the partnership will bring a new Air Max collaboration, too, with Footy Headlines reporting that this will be the last Liverpool range produced by Nike.



In a series of images shared by Sneaker Market and Opaleak, it can be revealed that a special edition shirt will be among the items released

EXCLUSIVE ???????? : Here are the initial products from the Liverpool X Airmax Collection, set to be released in early 2025. Stay tuned for more exclusively on @opaleak ? pic.twitter.com/flcILKvpW0 — Öpaleak (@opaleak) June 3, 2024

The shirt will, unsurprisingly, not be worn by Arne Slot‘s side in any matches, which is standard with any special edition kits produced during the season.

Instead it could serve as a collector’s item for supporters ahead of the switch from Nike to Adidas in the summer.

The predominant colours for the range are cream and yellow, with a deep red and black used for the details including the LFC badge and Air Max logo.

Footy Headlines anticipated the collaboration to be launched on Wednesday, March 26, which is Nike’s annual Air Max Day.

Adidas expected to release remake of classic ’90s kit

Liverpool’s deal with Adidas, worth more than £60 million per season, has already created a lot of excitement thanks to various leaks of the new home, away and third kits for 2025/26.

And another update from Footy Headlines will be of further interest to supporters, with Adidas set to “release a re-issue pack of the iconic Liverpool FC 1995/96 away collection.”

The collection will be headlined by a remake of the quartered green and white kit, which if you recall was accompanied by some eye-catching training gear (as seen below), which will also be part of the release.

It is one of Liverpool’s most classic kits of all time and was worn by the likes of John Barnes, Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman.