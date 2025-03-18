Luis Diaz is expected to attract interest in the summer transfer window, with a departure from Liverpool possible amid new claims of links with Saudi Arabia.

Diaz will enter the final two years of his contract in July and, turning 29 next year, is being touted with a move away from Anfield.

That comes with ongoing interest from Barcelona, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein recently describing links with the Spanish club as “genuine” as there is “no sign of a new contract” at Liverpool.

But there is also the prospect of a switch to the Saudi Pro League, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming an exit for Diaz is a “concrete possibility.”

“At the moment it is not something guaranteed, but it’s a concrete possibility,” he explained on YouTube.

“There were some clubs from Saudi interested in Luis Diaz and he decided to continue with Liverpool to respect Liverpool.

Saudi, Man City and Barcelona interest

“A year ago there was interest from Manchester City; the deal didn’t happen, but the interest was genuine. Now let’s see what happens.

“Barcelona are looking for a winger and Luis Diaz is appreciated by some people internally at the club.

“That’s the reality, but we also have to understand what happens financially in terms of how much Barca can invest in terms of transfer fee and salary.

“For Liverpool, financially, Luis Diaz is an important player.”

It is clear that Liverpool would not allow their No. 7 to leave on the cheap, with the situation around his contract ensuring their position in negotiations remains strong.

With his current terms expiring in 2027 it also holds up this summer as a pivotal point for Diaz, with the club facing a decision over whether to cash in or hold onto the winger and perhaps even extend his deal.

Liverpool could still offer Diaz a new deal

That was certainly a consideration, with This Is Anfield revealing in September that Liverpool were set to open talks with the player’s representatives.

In February, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra confirmed there had been contact between Barcelona and Diaz’s camp, who insisted that “his future will depend on his renewal (or not) with Liverpool.”

One player who is seen as certain to move on at the end of the season is Darwin Nunez, who like Diaz has courted interest from Saudi Arabia.

“So let’s see what happens there, and again remember about Saudi and more clubs interested in Luis Diaz,” Romano said, rounding up Diaz’s situation.

“Let’s say my expectation today is for Darwin to go and for Luis Diaz to have concrete possibilities to leave Liverpool – not guaranteed, but concrete.”