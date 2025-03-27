A new contract claim has emerged from Egypt over Liverpool’s talks with Mohamed Salah, while the club’s transfer stance on Jarell Quansah has been made clear after interest from Newcastle.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

There has been a lot of focus on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future this week but Egyptian outlet Masrawy have now claimed talks are “more advanced this time than ever before” with Salah.

They report, via their source, that “the offer presented is higher than any offer made to the player before,” with this partly due to Trent freeing up wages the club can divert to Salah.

If there were any positives from Trent turning his back, this would be a huge one!

We cannot say attest to the reliability of the source, but we know Salah wants to stay and positive talks have been ongoing – it would be just the news we all need!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

There may only be nine games left in Liverpool’s season, but the club has reportedly agreed to send young goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski on loan to Sweden – be good if he gets minutes

Jamie Carragher is “disappointed” Alexander-Arnold, as a local lad, cannot see his future at Liverpool when the club are competing for titles. We’re just as confused, Carra

Sunderland have not admitted defeat when it comes to getting Jayden Danns involved this season but manager Regis Le Bris concedes time is running out (Northern Echo)

More from This Is Anfield

Liverpool’s return to action is drawing ever closer but new injury concerns arose during the international break, and Joanna Durkan has offered the latest squad update:

“Bradley has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury and his return does not look imminent. During the break, Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill suggested the right-back’s realistic return timeline is towards the end of the season, which is far from ideal. Having missed eight games earlier in the season with a previous hamstring injury, Liverpool will be keen to take their time with the 21-year-old so as to not increase his risk of another setback.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

There will be two transfer windows in the summer for FIFA Club World Cup allowances – but the main window will open on June 16 and close on September 1. Let’s hope Liverpool are busy for the right reasons!

Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood will not feature in his side’s FA Cup quarter-final at Brighton due to injury – he’s the league’s fourth-highest scorer so far (NFFC)

Arsenal are still expecting former Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi to join the club in the summer – it wouldn’t feel right trying again, would it? (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Liverpool FC: On this day

This is not a particularly fond memory, as on this day in 2007 Liverpool FC announced that George Gillett and Tom Hicks owned 98.6 percent of the club’s shares and would soon acquire the rest.

Chief Executive Rick Parry said at the time: “The incredibly high level of acceptance of the offer shows shareholders have faith in the vision outlined for the club by George Gillett and Tom Hicks.”

We all know how it would pan out, with the pair driving the club to the brink of administration, only for current owners FSG to assume control in October 2010.

The protests by supporters played a huge role in ousting Hicks and Gillett and ensured we could be in the position we are now.