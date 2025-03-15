Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has confirmed there are no new injury problems ahead of the Carabao Cup final, amid some “long-term” issues.

The Magpies are preparing for one of the biggest days in their history on Sunday afternoon, as they take on Liverpool at Wembley.

Incredibly, it has been 70 years since Newcastle last won a major domestic trophy, going all the way back to their FA Cup success in 1955.

There was a Fairs Cup triumph in 1969, as well as seven promotions to the top flight, but it has been slim pickings for their supporters.

Ahead of the game, Howe told reporters there are no fresh injuries for Newcastle, but Lewis Hall and Sven Botman are among those out, along with the suspended Anthony Gordon.

“We’ve got the long-term issues,” Howe said.

“Lewis Hall is recovering after his operation now, Sven is recovering after his operation and Jamaal (Lascelles) is still making progress to come back.

“Anthony is suspended, but apart from that, we hope to have a full squad.”

Arne Slot will be trying to predict Howe’s starting lineup this weekend, but the Newcastle boss has claimed that his players don’t even know his XI yet.

“Everyone will find out at the same time when I name the team,” he added.

“When that will be, I’ll leave that to myself.

“I think the team selection for these types of games will always be difficult because there’ll always be players who will be disappointed.

“Naturally, everyone wants to play in the bigger games, but I can only pick 11.”

Sunday promises to be a great occasion, and while Newcastle fans may feel that this is finally their time, Liverpool need to show their superiority and ruin their dream day.

The Reds must bounce back from the disappointment of their Champions League elimination, and a first trophy for Slot would be the perfect tonic.

On paper, Liverpool are the clear favourites, even without Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it is a case of Slot getting a professional performance out of his team.

With Hall and Gordon missing down Newcastle‘s left-hand side, Mohamed Salah should fancy his chances, while the influential Botman is a big miss in defence for the Magpies.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Bruno, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Barnes, Isak.