Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing a highly-rated midfielder this summer, with Wataru Endo potentially heading the other way.

According to Bild, the Reds are chasing a summer move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

The 20-year-old is valued at £50.1 million and has enjoyed an impressive season, scoring three times in the Bundesliga and Europa League apiece.

It is stated that Frankfurt have faith in Larsson staying for one more season, however, in order to continue his development.

The same report also says the Bundesliga side are eyeing a move for Endo, who may be willing to take a pay cut to seal a move away from Liverpool.

A Reds exit is “not out of the question” for the Japanese, but Frankfurt must secure Champions League qualification to have a chance of signing him.

Liverpool and Everton both asked for a date change ahead of next Wednesday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield, but the Premier League rejected the request

The international schedule has handed Liverpool a boost ahead of the title run-in, with 10 players set for a nine-day gap before Everton. Arne Slot will be happy!

A move to Liverpool would be the “heart’s choice” for Lyon’s Malick Fofana, according to his agent. The 19-year-old has already been capped by Belgium!

Dundee United “would love” to sign Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson permanently this summer. He has enjoyed a strong season out on loan

Aaron Cutler has written about the need for big changes at Liverpool this summer, regardless of a potential title win:

“Never before have champions-elect closed in on the prize with so much uncertainty surrounding the future of that team. “Even the Leicester side of 2015/16, who many expected to be pilfered, held onto all but N’Golo Kante – and were confident of doing so. “Title wins are meant to provide a springboard for sustained success. In our case, it is more likely to trigger a reset.”

Chelsea are reportedly expected to sign Jadon Sancho permanently this summer, despite a get-out clause in the deal to snap him up from Man United (Sky Sports)

Jarrad Branthwaite is said to be considering his Everton future after being left out of Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad (Sky Sports)

The compensation that Tottenham would have to pay the US national team will reportedly put paid to Mauricio Pochettino returning to Spurs as manager (BBC Sport)

Premier League clubs are thought to be considering closing the summer transfer window on August 14 this year, two days before the start of the 2025/26 season. Wise move? (Telegraph)

England are in action at home to Latvia at Wembley this evening (7.45pm GMT), with Jarell Quansah in the Three Lions’ squad

On this day in 2002, Vladimir Smicer scored one of Liverpool’s great forgotten late winners at home to Chelsea, in a 1-0 victory.

The Czech volleyed home from Emile Heskey’s cross in the dying seconds, leading to scenes of delirium inside Anfield.

Liverpool’s win sent Gerard Houllier’s side to the top of the Premier League after 32 games, one point clear of Man United.

Sadly, it was Arsenal who won the title in the end, following an unstoppable run of 13 wins in a row to finish the campaign.