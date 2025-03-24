Virgil van Dijk scored his penalty for the Netherlands but his nightmare month continued with defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

It hasn’t been a good month for Van Dijk. His personal performances haven’t particularly dropped, but results have.

After exiting the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup final with Liverpool, he has now been knocked out of the Nations League on penalties at the quarter-final stage.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw, in which Lamine Yamal and Xavi Simmons netted in extra time, the Netherlands and Spain went to penalties with the aggregate score at 5-5.

Unlike against Paris Saint-Germain, when Van Dijk would likely have been Liverpool’s fourth spot-kick taker, the captain did get his chance to convert. He took full advantage, smashing the ball to Unai Simon’s top right.

The goalkeeper did get a hand to the ball but the shot’s power meant he couldn’t prevent it from landing in the net.

Cody Gakpo also played for the Netherlands as he started for a second time in four days – a surprise given his lack of fitness at Liverpool prior to the international break.

The Reds’ winger scored in the first leg but was less effective at the Mestalla, Ronald Koeman replacing him with PSV striker Noa Lang after 77 minutes.

Van Dijk and Gakpo can now return to Merseyside, with Ryan Gravenberch having already departed the squad due to a precautionary fitness issue.

Dean Huijsen stands out from the crowd

Also on the pitch was Bournemouth‘s Dean Huijsen. Despite conceding three on the night, the Liverpool-linked defender came out with a lot of credit.

The 19-year-old was particularly good on the ball, completing more passes (94) than anyone else and playing 12 passes into the final third, more than any other Spain player according to FotMob.

He also provided an assist for Yamal’s stunning strike in extra time. Huijsen’s floated pass over the backline was perfectly weighted, but all the plaudits must go to the 17-year-old for a flawless touch and finish.

The i Paper‘s Mark Douglas is chief among those linking Huijsen with a move to Anfield, frequently mentioning the defender as a possible signing along with known left-back target Milos Kerkez.

But the Athletic‘s well-connected David Ornstein has been less emphatic over any speculation on Huijsen joining Liverpool.

In a Q&A this week, Ornstein was asked whether Liverpool held an interest in the youngster and if a move would be realistic.

He replied that he was “not sure if they’re pursuing him” and would “need to make more checks” on the matter, before adding that “there would need to be some outward movement in the centre-back department to create space for such a player.”