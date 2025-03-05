Liverpool travel to play Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The Reds are back in Paris, playing at the Parc des Princes against PSG after the French champions knocked out Brest in the play-off round.

The first-leg hosts knocked out their fellow French competitors by a thumping aggregate score of 10-0 in the last round, so Liverpool will have to be at their best if they are to take an advantage back to Anfield.

Arne Slot has a strong squad at his disposal for the match as the Reds aim to take another step closer to major silverware in May.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

PSG vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of PSG vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

PSG vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which are available to live stream with Paramount here.

Live audio commentary of PSG vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Canada Viewers

PSG vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN Canada in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Live audio commentary of PSG vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of PSG vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options for PSG vs. Liverpool can be found here.

