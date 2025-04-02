Mo Salah reportedly edged closer to signing a new contract as moves for two forwards were ‘ruled out’ by one Merseyside journalist.

Two forwards ‘ruled out’ but Ekitike interest

With Darwin Nunez seemingly set to leave and Diogo Jota struggling for form, Liverpool should be in the market for a striker this summer.

Among the names to have been mentioned are Liam Delap, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Brighton‘s Joao Pedro.

The fact that Delap’s release clause will fall to just £30 million in the highly likely scenario that Ipswich are relegated, according to the Guardian, will be another reason for Liverpool to look into the 22-year-old’s availability.

While Liverpool have been named as suitors, the latest report says that Man United and Chelsea “are in a tussle” for his services.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele added to this by saying he doesn’t think he is a “viable candidate” for Liverpool.

The journalist added that he had the same opinion of any potential move for Brighton‘s Pedro.

He was slightly more optimistic, though, about a move for Hugo Ekitike, writing that the Frenchman “pops up the most when I speak to people.”

