2 forwards ‘ruled out,’ Ekitike interest & Salah “closer than ever” – Latest Liverpool FC News

Mo Salah reportedly edged closer to signing a new contract as moves for two forwards were ‘ruled out’ by one Merseyside journalist.

Two forwards ‘ruled out’ but Ekitike interest

With Darwin Nunez seemingly set to leave and Diogo Jota struggling for form, Liverpool should be in the market for a striker this summer.

Among the names to have been mentioned are Liam Delap, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Brighton‘s Joao Pedro.

The fact that Delap’s release clause will fall to just £30 million in the highly likely scenario that Ipswich are relegated, according to the Guardian, will be another reason for Liverpool to look into the 22-year-old’s availability.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah (L) challenges for a header with Ipswich Town's Liam Delap during the FA Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While Liverpool have been named as suitors, the latest report says that Man United and Chelsea “are in a tussle” for his services.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele added to this by saying he doesn’t think he is a “viable candidate” for Liverpool.

The journalist added that he had the same opinion of any potential move for Brighton‘s Pedro.

He was slightly more optimistic, though, about a move for Hugo Ekitike, writing that the Frenchman “pops up the most when I speak to people.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Salah is “closer than ever” to signing a new Liverpool deal – full story here
    • South American sources, including River Noticias, have added Liverpool to the list of clubs reportedly “interested” in Franco Mastantuono – it’s a recurring link this one so keep an eye out!
    • Andy Madley has been named as the referee for Liverpool vs. West Ham, with John Brooks on VAR for the Anfield clash
    • The Times‘ Paul Joyce also wrote on the topic, saying Salah is “closing in on” a new contract

    Everything Liverpool do for the remainder of the season will aid their chase of the Premier League. Here, though, Joanna Durkan names alternate 10 things we would like to see from the remainder of the campaign:

    “We’ve seen it before when we were not able to give the likes of Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson the farewell they deserved, let’s avoid that again this time.

    “If and where possible, the hope will be that we can say a proper farewell at Anfield amid the celebrations. The list could include long-term servants Caoimhin Kelleher and Gomez.

    “There will be debate as to what reception Alexander-Arnold could receive, but being armed with the information ahead of time is all we ask.”

    10 things we would like to see from Liverpool’s final 7 games

    Elsewhere in the football world today

    • Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic has labelled Andre Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United‘ history,” responding to the goalkeeper’s claim that Man United are “way better” than Lyon

    Liverpool FC: On this day

    Robbie Fowler celebrates his 50th birthday today!

    On this day in 1975, ‘God’ was born and would make his Liverpool debut 18 years, five months and 12 days later.

    Known as one of the best finishers in the Reds’ history, Fowler was loved by all as a local striker who scored goals and stood up for the city.

    Though he never won the Premier League or Champions League with the Reds, he is among the very best attackers to every play for the club.

    Happy birthday, Robbie!

