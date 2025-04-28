Alexis Mac Allister‘s beautifully penned message after winning the Premier League was one of many touching reactions from the Liverpool squad as they each reflected on their triumph.

Sunday was a day of celebration and Monday is proving more a day of reflection, with it well and truly sinking in that No. 20 has been delivered.

For all but nine members of the first team it is their first Premier League title, and Mac Allister’s words will resonate with everyone as he reacted to becoming a champion of England.

He penned on Instagram: “I never forget where I come from. From a family that taught me the value of hard work, from dreams born with an Irish surname and a truly Argentine heart.

“And today, from Liverpool, it writes an unforgettable chapter.

“When I joined this club, I knew it was a special place. But what I’ve experienced this year has gone beyond anything I ever imagined.

“Every training session, every match, every time I stepped onto the pitch at Anfield… I felt the weight of this shirt and the passion of a unique fanbase.

“It took hard work, commitment, giving everything in every moment. Because wearing this shirt isn’t for just anyone… and because I’ve dreamt of this since I was a boy.

“Today, lifting the Premier League trophy with Liverpool is the dream come true. One that began many years ago, and today becomes reality.

“Thank you to my family, who were always there. Thank you to the club, for believing in me. Thank you to football, for giving me so much. And thank you to all of you, for making it eternal.

“This is Liverpool. This is what it means to be champions.”

Incredible words from the midfield maestro, and he was not the only senior player to take to social media to pen a message, take a look:

Premier League champion, que la cuenten como quieran ????? pic.twitter.com/RoG46HoKrE — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) April 27, 2025

