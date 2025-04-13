Arne Slot has addressed concerns over Conor Bradley‘s injuries if he takes over as Liverpool’s first-choice right-back, insisting he views him as a “regular starter.”

With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to depart for Real Madrid in the summer, Liverpool will see a significant change on the right-hand side of their defence.

While there has been speculation over a move for a new first choice, the more likely scenario appears to be Bradley taking over on a full-time basis.

That could be a concern given the 21-year-old has suffered four different lengthy injuries in two seasons in the first team, missing 47 games for club and country as he grows into his body.

But speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with West Ham, Slot insisted Bradley is not merely a 20-game-a-season player.

“I don’t look at Conor as a player who can only play 20 games a season because last season he was fit all the way through and this season he’s had two injuries,” he said per the Mirror‘s Simon Mullock.

“I think we can only judge Conor on his fitness if he is good enough, which I think he is, to become a regular starter for us.”

Those words would suggest Slot views Bradley as a successor to Alexander-Arnold in the starting spot – which, given the No. 66 is sidelined with an ankle injury, could begin in these final seven games of the season.

Still there could be calls for a new right-back to be brought in as cover, with Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah both natural centre-backs.

Quansah is attracting £30 million interest from Newcastle this summer, while Gomez almost made the move to St James’ Park on the eve of the current campaign, while there are few genuine options in the academy bar 17-year-old prodigy DJ Esdaille.

But as he continued to stress it did not need to be a “busy summer,” Slot did indicate that Gomez could remain in the plans for right-back.

“There are not so many reasons to make it a busy summer because we are quite well-placed in the league and we have only lost in the Champions League against an incredible side who we were better than for 90 minutes at our stadium,” he explained.

“Conor, I think, has only had one or two injuries this season and was fit for most of the season before.

“Joe has a bit more of a history of injuries, but it’s also very difficult for a player like him [to stay fit] because he’s been in and out of the team more than he might want.

“To keep those players fit is always more difficult than the ones who play almost every game.”

Liverpool are expected to strengthen on the opposite defensive flank with a new left-back brought in to compete with Andy Robertson, with Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez the most likely arrival.

