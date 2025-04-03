Arne Slot trod carefully when discussing James Tarkowski avoiding a red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Everton, but he made it subtly clear what he thinks.

The Reds took another big step towards the Premier League title on Wednesday evening, thanks to Diogo Jota‘s solitary strike.

Everton somehow avoided being down to 10 men in the first half, however, following Tarkowski’s horrible tackle on Alexis Mac Allister.

Referee Sam Barrott only saw it as a yellow card, while even more unfathomably, Paul Tierney agreed in the VAR booth.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, Slot commented on the Tarkowski decision, saying the fact that non-Liverpool fans thought it was a red card sums it up.

“Let me first say that I don’t want to comment about the situation because so many people already commented on that,” Slot said.

“Even people that are not liking Liverpool a lot, and they were all so clear and obvious what the decision should have been.

“There’s no need for me to comment on that. Was I surprised? No.”

At this point, such decisions come as no great shock, with the level of officiating in the Premier League as bad as it has ever been.

In the past, referees did at least have the excuse of human error in the heat of the moment, prior to VAR being introduced.

But for Tierney to watch Tarkowski’s tackle back and agree with Barrott’s decision is baffling, and only builds the anti-Liverpool narrative that exists around him.

Jurgen Klopp constantly had issues with him during his time as Reds manager, once famously saying, “I have no problems with any referees, only you.”

As for Barrott, he looked out of his depth in his first Merseyside derby, summed up by being stood right by Tarkowksi and only deeming it a yellow card.

It would be unfair to ignore the fact that being a Premier League referee can be a tough job, but the current set of officials are not good enough.

Each set of fixtures, a woeful decision of some kind seems to occur, and there is no consistency on show from week to week.

A closer look at Myles Lewis-Skelly's straight red card against Wolves ? pic.twitter.com/tDRLpLRESQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 26, 2025

For Myles Lewis-Skelly to be harshly sent off for Arsenal against Wolves earlier in the season and Tarkowski to avoid a red card sums it up.

Thankfully, it didn’t cost Liverpool, but on another night, it could have been very different.