LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 8, 2025: Liverpool's Conor Bradley during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Conor Bradley “instant impact” a rare positive – “Next 7 games are huge”

Conor Bradley was hailed for his “instant impact” after coming off the bench against Fulham, with the returning right-back facing a decisive run for Liverpool.

With Curtis Jones starting two games in a week at right-back, Arne Slot was able to turn to Bradley in the second half of Sunday’s clash at Fulham.

Coming on with the Reds 3-1 down, the 21-year-old immediately helped change the dynamic of the game, with his natural ability driving forwards giving Liverpool a much-needed outlet.

Within five minutes of coming on Bradley had assisted fellow substitute Luis Diaz for 3-2, which set up a late push for an equaliser.

It never came, with Slot later switching his right-back to centre-back in a confused 3-2-4 setup, but the return of Liverpool’s No. 84 was a positive nonetheless.

That was the feeling among fans after the game, with Bradley held up as a rare plus-point from the defeat at Craven Cottage.

“Okay, the Jones RB experiment has failed, lucky we have Bradley back, long may he continue fit!”

Boldizsar Fejervari on Facebook.

Having spent six weeks out with a hamstring injury, Bradley’s return is undoubtedly key for Liverpool as they push their title campaign over the finish line.

With seven games left to play and only one per week for the remainder of the campaign, the Northern Irishman can look to get a run of starts at a crucial stage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still sidelined along with Joe Gomez, and with the vice-captain set to leave at the end of the season, Bradley can make a strong case to take over as long-term first choice.

There were positive signs from his cameo at Fulham – and the hope is that he can build on that between now and the season-closer against Crystal Palace.

