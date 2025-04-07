Conor Bradley was hailed for his “instant impact” after coming off the bench against Fulham, with the returning right-back facing a decisive run for Liverpool.

With Curtis Jones starting two games in a week at right-back, Arne Slot was able to turn to Bradley in the second half of Sunday’s clash at Fulham.

Coming on with the Reds 3-1 down, the 21-year-old immediately helped change the dynamic of the game, with his natural ability driving forwards giving Liverpool a much-needed outlet.

Within five minutes of coming on Bradley had assisted fellow substitute Luis Diaz for 3-2, which set up a late push for an equaliser.

It never came, with Slot later switching his right-back to centre-back in a confused 3-2-4 setup, but the return of Liverpool’s No. 84 was a positive nonetheless.

That was the feeling among fans after the game, with Bradley held up as a rare plus-point from the defeat at Craven Cottage.

On a bright note, Conor Bradley looked excellent when he came on. — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) April 6, 2025

? Conor Bradley created the most chances on the pitch (3) today. He also got an assist. Not bad for just 23 minutes. ? pic.twitter.com/lj3YGnAHhY — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) April 6, 2025

On a positive note – Conor Bradley is back. Solid performance and Assist in the hybrid RB role. ?? pic.twitter.com/Gq2TcGMUHO — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 6, 2025

Conor Bradley btw ? — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 6, 2025

We’ve definitely missed those direct runs from Conor Bradley. Comes on and makes instant impact setting up the goal! — George Scaife (@Scaife51) April 6, 2025

I think these next 7 games are huge for Conor Bradley. If he plays well and stays fit, it will determine the type of right back we sign in the summer. — Ian Mc (@McGlynnimino) April 6, 2025

Jones got plenty of praise for his performance at right-back against Everton, but most of that was just doing midfield things well in a full-back position. You need the drive and dynamism Bradley brought once coming on vs Fulham, and Jones was much more effective in midfield. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) April 6, 2025

“Okay, the Jones RB experiment has failed, lucky we have Bradley back, long may he continue fit!” – Boldizsar Fejervari on Facebook.

At least Bradley looked athletic and effective at RB. Jones experiment was hilarious — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) April 6, 2025

Having spent six weeks out with a hamstring injury, Bradley’s return is undoubtedly key for Liverpool as they push their title campaign over the finish line.

With seven games left to play and only one per week for the remainder of the campaign, the Northern Irishman can look to get a run of starts at a crucial stage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still sidelined along with Joe Gomez, and with the vice-captain set to leave at the end of the season, Bradley can make a strong case to take over as long-term first choice.

There were positive signs from his cameo at Fulham – and the hope is that he can build on that between now and the season-closer against Crystal Palace.