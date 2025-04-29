Two key updates have emerged regarding the futures of Liverpool attackers, as other players continue to react to the Reds’ Premier League title win.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra on X, Liverpool “will enter into renewal talks” with Luis Diaz in the “coming weeks.”

The 28-year-old has impressed this season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, playing a big role in the title triumph.

Diaz is out of contract in 2027, however, and the upcoming talks will “determine whether he continues or if he can be sold in the summer.”

Sierra points out that the Liverpool winger is “on the club’s list of highest paid players,” so it’s now a case of reaching an agreement over an extension or sanctioning an exit.

Opinion may be split among Reds supporters over Diaz’s future, amid rumoured interest from Barcelona, but keeping him would surely be no bad thing.

Diogo Jota has attracted transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League, with his Liverpool future up in the air. Would you keep or sell him?

Linda Pizzuti Henry has dropped a Trent Alexander-Arnold hint, with David Ornstein saying the door is “slightly ajar” regarding his Reds future

Cody Gakpo could face action from the FA after removing his shirt to reveal a religious message during the 5-1 win over Tottenham. Honestly! (The Athletic)

Liverpool will be handed “one of their biggest ever transfer budgets” this summer, according to the reliable Chris Bascombe. Exciting times lie ahead!

Alisson has revealed why winning the Premier League title with Liverpool is “different” in an emotional speech, calling the club “special.” He is a colossus!

Darwin Nunez has aimed a dig at his critics and thanked Liverpool fans after winning the title. Will he depart as a champion this summer?

This is a fantastic read from Steven Scragg for This Is Anfield, who was at Anfield to witness an unforgettable occasion on Sunday:

“For me and my Dad, this day was dreamt of for so very long, with the 30-year title drought having taken a toll on hope, the party of 2019/20 snatched away by Covid, and a couple of 90-plus-point campaigns that were denied the title, due to the doped-up achievements of a footballing variant of Ben Johnson and Lance Armstrong. “For ‘Four in a Row’ also see: 9.79 seconds at the 1988 Olympics and seven Tour de France in a row from the late-1990s into the mid-2000s. “Almost 87 now, although dementia and Alzheimer’s have dispossessed him of the finer memories of them, my Dad has lived 16 of the 20 league titles that Liverpool have won.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola halted his press conference to send Liverpool a “well deserved” title message. Fair play to him (TIA)

Chelsea are said to be eyeing a summer move for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, seeing him as an ideal option to add to their attack (Miguel Delaney, Independent)

Carlo Ancelotti is thought to have agreed to become Brazil’s new head coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup, taking charge from June (Fabrizio Romano)

MLS side D.C. United are reportedly in talks to sign former Man United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is currently without a club. What a forgotten man! (The Athletic)

There’s key Champions League action this evening, as Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final first leg at the Emirates (8pm BST)

On this day in 1901, Liverpool won the first league title in their history.

A 1-0 win away to West Brom sealed First Division glory, with Johnny Walker scoring the only goal of the game.

Now, the Reds have 20 of them!