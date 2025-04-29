➔ SUPPORT US
Diaz set for contract talks & interest in Jota – Latest Liverpool FC News

Two key updates have emerged regarding the futures of Liverpool attackers, as other players continue to react to the Reds’ Premier League title win.

Today's Main LFC Headline

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra on X, Liverpool “will enter into renewal talks” with Luis Diaz in the “coming weeks.”

The 28-year-old has impressed this season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, playing a big role in the title triumph.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring his first goal, to level the score at 1-1, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Diaz is out of contract in 2027, however, and the upcoming talks will “determine whether he continues or if he can be sold in the summer.”

Sierra points out that the Liverpool winger is “on the club’s list of highest paid players,” so it’s now a case of reaching an agreement over an extension or sanctioning an exit.

Opinion may be split among Reds supporters over Diaz’s future, amid rumoured interest from Barcelona, but keeping him would surely be no bad thing.

Today's Liverpool FC News

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 6, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. Fulham won 3-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Cody Gakpo could face action from the FA after removing his shirt to reveal a religious message during the 5-1 win over Tottenham. Honestly! (The Athletic)

More from This Is Anfield

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in front of their fans at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

This is a fantastic read from Steven Scragg for This Is Anfield, who was at Anfield to witness an unforgettable occasion on Sunday:

“For me and my Dad, this day was dreamt of for so very long, with the 30-year title drought having taken a toll on hope, the party of 2019/20 snatched away by Covid, and a couple of 90-plus-point campaigns that were denied the title, due to the doped-up achievements of a footballing variant of Ben Johnson and Lance Armstrong.

“For ‘Four in a Row’ also see: 9.79 seconds at the 1988 Olympics and seven Tour de France in a row from the late-1990s into the mid-2000s.

“Almost 87 now, although dementia and Alzheimer’s have dispossessed him of the finer memories of them, my Dad has lived 16 of the 20 league titles that Liverpool have won.”

Liverpool are Champions: What it was like watching from the stands at Anfield

Elsewhere in the football world today

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, September 18, 2023: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola during a pre-match press conference at the Etihad Campus ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Manchester City FC and Red Star Belgrade. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man City boss Pep Guardiola halted his press conference to send Liverpool a “well deserved” title message. Fair play to him (TIA)
  • Chelsea are said to be eyeing a summer move for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, seeing him as an ideal option to add to their attack (Miguel Delaney, Independent)
  • Carlo Ancelotti is thought to have agreed to become Brazil’s new head coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup, taking charge from June (Fabrizio Romano)
  • MLS side D.C. United are reportedly in talks to sign former Man United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is currently without a club. What a forgotten man! (The Athletic)
  • There’s key Champions League action this evening, as Arsenal host Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final first leg at the Emirates (8pm BST)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool FC squad photo season 1901/02 - 1900s

On this day in 1901, Liverpool won the first league title in their history.

A 1-0 win away to West Brom sealed First Division glory, with Johnny Walker scoring the only goal of the game.

Now, the Reds have 20 of them!

