Liverpool’s title celebrations spread throughout the city on Sunday night, but for Arne Slot and his players the party continued after hours inside Anfield.

The Reds’ 5-1 victory over Tottenham was the perfect way to confirm their status as Premier League champions for 2024/25.

Having watched Arsenal‘s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace together at the AXA Training Centre in midweek, there were hopes throughout the squad that their title rivals would avoid a defeat which would have sealed their status early.

Such was their confidence in getting the job done, the Liverpool squad set their sights on winning it at Anfield – in front of their own fans.

The scenes after full-time on Sunday saw an outpouring of emotion: players, staff and fans all enjoying the moment after having not been able to celebrate as they would have liked five years previous.

For the supporters, the party went on into the early hours in bars, pubs and clubs around the city – but for the players it stayed at Anfield.

After their lap of appreciation on the pitch and bottles popped in the dressing room, along with their many media duties including press conferences for Slot and Virgil van Dijk, the players joined their families in the upper concourse.

There they were able to savour the occasion, with many still wearing their kits as they drank beer and partied with familiar faces.

Jay Spearing, now a player-coach in the academy, was among those to share a glimpse into the scenes in the hospitality area at Anfield.

The players had driven to the stadium around lunchtime on Sunday, before travelling back to the team hotel and being greeted by thousands of supporters in red when they arrived on the team bus.

After the dust had settled many took the opportunity to head out to the empty stands to take in the views before rejoining their teammates for the party.

Liverpool still have four games to play, starting with a trip to Chelsea next Sunday, but they will take time this week to enjoy their achievements.

“This one’s going to hopefully go on for four weeks to be honest with you,” Andy Robertson joked in his post-match interview with Optus Sport.

“Obviously everyone will party tonight, then it’s full focus on Crystal Palace.

“I know we’ve got games in between but when you get your hands on the trophy and you can lift it in front of these fans, it’ll be another special day.

“We just count down to that now.”