James Tarkowski made sure to speak to Alexis Mac Allister after Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Everton, with the defender incredibly lucky to stay on the pitch after his reckless tackle.

Everton and Liverpool were both lucky at Anfield on Wednesday night, but for two different reasons.

The former were fortunate to still have 11 men on the pitch and the latter would have been breathing a sigh of relief after Alexis Mac Allister managed to see out the match.

• READ: Premier League ‘explain’ Tarkowski foul decision

Tarkowski’s challenge was reckless, high and out of control and yet he only received a yellow card despite the football world being united in the view it was a clear and obvious red.

Referee Sam Barrott showed a yellow and VAR Paul Tierney failed to recommend an on-field review, enabling Tarkowski to apologise to the Argentine on the pitch after the full-time whistle.

James Tarkowski apologises to Alexis Mac Allister at full-time ? pic.twitter.com/EO09rZ47Zx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 2, 2025

Mac Allister appeared to be content with a handshake before moving on to the next player, but Tarkowski pulled him closer for a word – as he should.

Liverpool’s No. 10 seemed to leave on good terms but he was incredibly fortunate to have been able to see out the match.

Premier League explain Tarkowski decision

Barrott immediately showed a yellow card and Tierney reviewed the incident but did not recommend an on-field review to take place.

The official explanation from the Premier League Match Centre is as follows: “The referee’s call of yellow card for a reckless foul by Tarkowski was checked by the VAR, with contact on the follow through after Tarkowski had played the ball deemed to be reckless.”

Reckless is awfully generous.

What has been said

Arne Slot did not want to be drawn into the discussion, but he made his feelings known even if he did not say all that much.

He said: “So many people gave their opinion and a lot of people who are not in favour of Liverpool were so clear about it.”

One of those ‘not in favour’ is Gary Neville, who declared on Sky Sports: “That’s a potential leg-breaker.

“I think he’s very lucky there. There will be those that say it’s a natural follow-through.

“If you’re a defender, Carragher will be able to tell you even better than me, you don’t need to follow through like that. Such force, and it’s high. He’s very lucky.”

Jamie Carragher added: “The ref should give it on the pitch, for Paul Tierney to not give it on VAR is shocking.”