LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Leicester vs. Liverpool live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool are back on the road to face Leicester with the objective of moving one step closer to the Premier League title. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Leicester vs. Liverpool

Premier League (33) | King Power Stadium
April 20, 2025 | 4.30pm (BST)

Kickoff at the King Power Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Read our match preview here

Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

For live streams, click here

Teams

Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Coady, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; De Cordova-Reid, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Justin, Okoli, Kristiansen, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Ayew, Daka

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

