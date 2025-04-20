Leicester vs. Liverpool live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool are back on the road to face Leicester with the objective of moving one step closer to the Premier League title. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Leicester vs. Liverpool
Premier League (33) | King Power Stadium
April 20, 2025 | 4.30pm (BST)
Kickoff at the King Power Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.
Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.
Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here
For live streams, click here
Teams
Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Coady, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; De Cordova-Reid, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy
Subs: Stolarczyk, Justin, Okoli, Kristiansen, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Ayew, Daka
Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez
Liveblog
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments