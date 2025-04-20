Leicester vs. Liverpool live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool are back on the road to face Leicester with the objective of moving one step closer to the Premier League title. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Leicester vs. Liverpool

Premier League (33) | King Power Stadium

April 20, 2025 | 4.30pm (BST)

Kickoff at the King Power Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Today's blog is run by Harry McMullen

Teams

Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Coady, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; De Cordova-Reid, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Justin, Okoli, Kristiansen, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Ayew, Daka

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below: