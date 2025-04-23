Contrasting reports on Dean Huijsen’s future in Wednesday’s Liverpool-related news..

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, Chelsea are the front-runners to sign Huijsen ahead of next season.

However, according to reliable south coast reporter Alex Crook, the 19-year-old would prefer a move to Liverpool or Arsenal over Chelsea.

Huijsen has a £50 million release clause, with reports on Monday suggesting the Reds are “keen” to trigger it.

Arsenal, Newcastle and Real Madrid are all said to have interest, and while Madrid are not expected to pursue a move right now, the player does appear to have an aim of playing at the Bernabeu in future.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

There has reportedly been “zero progress” regarding a new contract for Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate. He is out of contract in next summer and a move for Huijsen could be linked to this.

Alexis Mac Allister has played down a Liverpool exit, saying the Reds are “like a family” to him. He is a must-keep!

Journalist David Lynch is “sceptical” about Liverpool signing Hugo Ekitike, with his price tag described as “outrageous.” Better options likely are out there.

A 25-man Liverpool squad were back in training today, with no new injuries reported for the Reds. It could be a big night for them!

More from This Is Anfield

Rio Ngumoha could have a big future at Liverpool and Jack Lusby has assessed the Reds’ hugely exciting 16-year-old:

“It is on the regular occasions he is called up to the senior setup that show how fondly he is regarded, however. “While Arne Slot is perceived to be less hands-on when it comes to youth compared to his predecessor, sources have told This Is Anfield that training sessions have in fact become more inclusive. “That is particularly the case for Ngumoha, who like Trey Nyoni has been fast-tracked into the first-team picture as a signing separate to typical academy acquisitions.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Marcus Rashford reportedly feels it is unlikely he will play for Man United again under Ruben Amorim, but needs time to assess his future while on loan at Aston Villa (BBC Sport)

Leeds are said to be considering the future of manager Daniel Farke, despite the Whites earning promotion back to the Premier League on Monday. That’s brutal! (Telegraph)

In case you needed reminding, Arsenal host Crystal Palace tonight (8pm BST), where an unlikely victory for the Eagles would mean LIVERPOOL ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! Palace are in torrid form and expected to play a reserve team ahead of their FA Cup semi-final.

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1988, Liverpool won the First Division with four matches remaining.

Kenny Dalglish‘s Reds side secured a 1-0 over Tottenham at Anfield, thanks to a solitary Peter Beardsley strike.

Also on this day in 1992, a 17-year-old Robbie Fowler signed his first professional contract with Iiverpool.

He didn’t have a bad career in the end, including scoring 183 goals in 369 Reds appearances!