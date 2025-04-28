A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Monday May 26 after the Reds secured a 20th Premier League title.

The Leader of Liverpool City Council, Councillor Liam Robinson, has formally invited the club to take part in a victory parade to celebrate the Premier League title and LFC has officially accepted the offer.

The Bank Holiday Monday parade will take place the day after the final game of the 2024/25 season and will begin at 2.30pm.

The 15km victory route, the same as the 2019 and 2022 parades, will start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city. It will then travel northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and on to the Rocket flyover.

From there, it will journey along:

Queens Drive

Mill Bank

West Derby Road

Islington

Leeds Street

The Strand

Route finishes at Blundell Street

It is anticipated that the parade will last between three to five hours, however this is subject to change.

As in 2019 and in 2022, the key advice to supporters is to line the entire route, plan travel in advance and supporters are reminded that bringing their own pyrotechnics/flares is prohibited in order to protect the safety of all in attendance.

Those planning to line the route and cheer the team on should expect the city to be extremely busy, not only on the Monday, but also in the days beforehand as Liverpool is hosting the major music event, Radio 1 Big Weekend.

More information and advice will be issued by the City Council and partner agencies in the run up to the day of the parade.

Leader of Liverpool City Council, Councillor Liam Robinson, said: “We’re delighted to officially invite Liverpool Football Club to parade around the city on the 26 May. A Liverpool victory parade is more than football – it’s a celebration of our city’s pride, passion and community spirit.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, and there has already been months of careful planning taking place as the Team Liverpool approach – which we saw work so well throughout Eurovision – comes to the fore again.

“It’s set to be an unforgettable Bank Holiday Weekend as we give the team the celebration they deserve.”