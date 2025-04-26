Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Team news, TV info and a 20th title to be won

All Liverpool have to do is avoid defeat against Tottenham and they will clinch their 20th top-flight title, and Anfield is primed for an afternoon like no other.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Premier League (34) | Anfield

April 27, 2025 | 4.30pm (BST)

Trent Alexander-Arnold may have been the script writers’ last say in Liverpool’s 2024/25 season, scoring off the bench at Leicester to pave the way for a potential title-winning Sunday.

Arsenal‘s draw against Crystal Palace relieves some pressure but anticipation is rightly growing for what is expected to be a day we will never forget.

1. ONE POINT to be crowned champions

After amassing 79 points in 33 games, the Reds need just one more to officially be crowned Premier League champions.

Win or draw and the trophy is being adorned in red ribbons with four games to spare – make sure you savour every minute of it!

As soon as the first whistle sounds Liverpool will be the Champions-elect, our job is to keep it that way for the full 90.

2. Only 1 Liverpool player ruled out

Arne Slot has all but one senior player available to him, with Joe Gomez the only player in the treatment room as he continues his comeback from a hamstring injury.

If his recovery goes as planned, the centre-back “will be available in the last one, two or three games,” says Slot.

• READ: Why Nunez is not starting as Slot reacts to transfer rumour

It will not guarantee Gomez any minutes but his presence will be a huge boost having played a part in the club’s success – let’s not forget he is currently our longest-serving player.

There was no other injury news reported by Slot, who did note that Conor Bradley is “getting closer and closer to 90 minutes” after playing 71 minutes at Leicester.

3. Tottenham to rest key players

Ange Postecoglou’s injury crisis has eased significantly since the last time the two teams met, with the Spurs boss to be without only Radu Dragusin and Son Heung-min for the trip to Anfield.

With a Europa League semi-final first leg to follow on Thursday, however, there is a strong possibility that Postecoglou will make a number of changes to avoid injuries to key players.

“It will be a matter of playing a few that need the game time and others we feel may need less exposure, we’ll have a look at that,” Postecoglou said on Friday.

That could mean none of Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Dominic Solanke or Brennan Johnson feature from the start.

Tottenham are languishing in 16th place in the league and the Europa League is their only viable route to European football next season – they have won once in their last seven league games.

Possible Spurs XI: Vicario; Spence, Romero, Danso, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski; Odobert, Richarlison, Tel

4. Andy Robertson to return to XI?

Andy Robertson has been on the bench for the last two fixtures for the first time this season, coming on only against West Ham, and the expectation is he will return on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold marked his return from an ankle injury with a significant goal but a start is unlikely, with Bradley to continue at right-back.

Beyond that, it is hard to see Slot changing his midfield or forward line – though Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota will hope that is not the case after both coming off the bench last time out.

Predicted Reds XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

5. Winning the title vs. Spurs has happened before

Liverpool have, in fact, clinched a top-flight league title against Tottenham on two occasions.

In 1987/88, they won 1-0 at Anfield to win the league with four games to spare and in 1981/82, Bob Paisley‘s men defeated Spurs 3-1 at home in the penultimate game of the campaign.

This could be the 12th time that the club have confirmed themselves as champions while playing at Anfield – we have waited long enough, make it happen!

6. Make Anfield Red!

Virgil van Dijk recently implored supporters to arrive at Anfield in red, saying:

“Come in red or come with all red, make it a red Anfield because that would look incredible and make as much noise as you can, and then you will enjoy it even more than you already should do, in my opinion.”

There is no excuse as there is an option for everyone, let’s make it a reality – you don’t want to disappoint the big man!

• READ: Van Dijk asked for a red Anfield – here are t-shirt options for LFC fans!

7. Arne Slot: ‘Big responsibility to deliver title’

After being robbed of the chance to celebrate the 2019/20 Premier League title in front of fans, Slot knows he and his side have a “big responsibility” to deliver:

“First of all, that’s a big responsibility, because we are aware of the fact that the last time this club won the league it was COVID time. “So everybody is looking forward to Sunday, but we know there’s still a job to be done, and that’s at least one point, and that’s what we know. “And hopefully our fans know as well when they come to the stadium that that they support us in the best possible way they can, which they’ve done the whole season, and are aware of the fact that that we still need a point. “That’s something we are definitely aware of here inside this building. So, it’s it’s a nice game to look forward to, but it’s also a responsibility we have for Sunday.”

8. If we do clinch the title, stay off the pitch!

There will be plenty of celebrations taking place after the match on Sunday if the Reds get the job done, but stay off the pitch in the eventuality the title is won.

Pitch invasions should be left to the likes of Everton when they survive relegation, it’s not for us.

Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association has also underlined this point, saying: “When we become the champions of England for the 20th time on Sunday please stay off the pitch. Allow our disabled supporters who are pitchside to enjoy the moment, thank you for your understanding.”

Allow everyone to enjoy the moment, players and fans alike.

9. Referee: Tom Bramall

Tom Bramall is the referee for this fixture. You could be forgiven for not recognising his name as the last time he officiated the Reds was in August 2023.

If we tell you he is the referee who sent Alexis Mac Allister off in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth, which was later rescinded, you may have some memories of him surface!

Bramall will be assisted by Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan at Anfield, with Chris Kavanagh acting as fourth official. Craig Pawson, meanwhile, is lead VAR.

Let’s not let this weekend be marred by referee decisions, please!

10. How to follow the match (and, hopefully, celebrations) with TIA!

Liverpool vs. Tottenham will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, which you can stream here – coverage starts at 4pm (BST).

If you fancy a more biased perspective, then join Harry McMullen for This Is Anfield’s liveblog from 3.45pm – if we are crowned champions, stick around as there will be plenty to enjoy!

Up the Reds!