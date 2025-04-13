Liverpool can move to within six points of the Premier League title with a win over West Ham after Arsenal dropped more points. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Premier League (32) | Anfield

February 16, 2025 | 2pm (BST)

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo

West Ham: Areola; Kilman, Mavropanos, Todibo; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soler, Scarles; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Coufal, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Emerson, Ferguson

