LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 13, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (R) is challenged by West Ham United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham – As it happened

Liverpool can move to within six points of the Premier League title with a win over West Ham after Arsenal dropped more points. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Premier League (32) | Anfield
February 16, 2025 | 2pm (BST)

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo

West Ham: Areola; Kilman, Mavropanos, Todibo; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soler, Scarles; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Coufal, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Emerson, Ferguson

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

