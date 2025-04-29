Liverpool are expected to spend big in the summer transfer window with “one of their biggest ever transfer budgets” as they target a new striker and left-back.

With the title sealed, plans are already in motion for Liverpool to strengthen and push for more silverware in Arne Slot‘s second season.

Fenway Sports Group’s John W. Henry and Mike Gordon were both in attendance for the 5-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday along with key figures such as Richard Hughes, Michael Edwards and Julian Ward.

The day after Liverpool’s status as champions was secured, journalists have provided more information around the upcoming transfer window.

According to the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, Arne Slot “will be backed with one of Liverpool’s biggest ever summer transfer budgets” with the board “preparing to invest heavily.”

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele gave a similar stance, explaining that the club are “expected to spend big to capitalise on this success” in a “busy summer.”

BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty expects Liverpool to “go into overdrive,” with Hughes and his team “well on with preparations to add heavyweight reinforcements.”

Which positions are Liverpool focusing on?

Despite winning the title with four games to play it is set to be a summer of considerable change, with doubts over a number of positions in Slot’s squad.

Virgil van Dijk told AD earlier this month that this would be the first transfer window based on Slot’s “own choices,” and having worked his magic with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad this term, outgoings are likely.

Darwin Nunez‘s future is almost certainly away from Liverpool, with the majority of journalists reporting that the No. 9 will be available.

To that end, Bascombe reports that the club are “prioritising” a new striker along with a left-back, while Steele writes that “they want a left-back, central defender and forward, while a midfielder could also be on the menu.”

Who could be targeted?

When it comes to the centre-forward position the prime candidate would be Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak, but there is an almost acceptance, in Bascombe’s words, that “the chances would currently appear to be slim to none.”

Interestingly, both Bascombe and Steele name Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike as the likely alternative – despite the Frenchman being valued at £80 million.

Bournemouth‘s Antoine Semenyo is another forward on the radar, with Liverpool “watching closely” this season, though their interest in two of his teammates could complicate things.

Milos Kerkez is the front-runner at left-back, however Bascombe suggests that the club are “reluctant to overpay for a left-back as they are looking for a player to share the workload with Robertson, not necessarily relegate him to back-up status.”

Another Bournemouth defender, Dean Huijsen, is the most regularly linked for the centre-back spot, with a release clause in his contract making him available for £50 million.

Bournemouth – Hughes’ former club – are expected to hold firm when it comes to Kerkez and Semenyo, with the understanding that they would only sell two of their star players if at all.