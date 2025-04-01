Liverpool academy standout Kieran Morrison could leave in the summer transfer window, with the 18-year-old attracting interest from England and abroad.

Morrison, who joined the Reds from Man United at U14s level, signed his first professional contract in April 2024 and has become a key player for the U21s.

That led to a first-team call-up for the Champions League dead-rubber defeat to PSV Eindhoven in January, but there have been a lack of opportunities since.

This Is Anfield understands Morrison’s situation has led to interest from clubs elsewhere in the Premier League as well as both in Germany and the Championship.

And it could lead Liverpool to lose one of their most talented young players this summer with a move being considered as Morrison prepares to enter the final year of his current deal.

Morrison is the club’s leading source of goals in this season’s Premier League 2, scoring three and assisting five in his 17 appearances so far.

That included a hat-trick of assists in a 4-2 victory over Wolves in November.

He has done so while playing in a variety of roles including as a No. 8 and out wide, clocking by far the most minutes of any Liverpool player in the U21s league.

While the likes of Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha have been signed before being fast-tracked into the senior setup, Morrison’s pathway has been less straightforward.

There have been times when he has been called up to first-team training under Arne Slot, but the pressures of a unique debut campaign for the head coach appear to have paused any further focus on youth.

Though Liverpool will hope to retain the teenager, they could face a battle to convince him his future still lies on Merseyside.