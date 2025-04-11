Mo Salah is said to have held an “intrigue” in joining one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals if he hadn’t signed a new deal – but his “priority” was Anfield.
As Arne Slot put it on Friday, if Salah had left Liverpool this summer, “as a free agent he could go to probably every club in the world.”
That was the reality facing both those within the club and the player’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, who presided over a long and complicated negotiation over his client’s future.
In a lengthy overview of the situation and Salah’s new two-year contract on Friday, The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes ran through the options that were considered.
Mohamed Salah signs until 2027
- CONFIRMED: Salah signs new Liverpool FC contract – 2-year deal
- WAGES: Salah new wages revealed – most Liverpool have EVER paid
- FANS REACT: Salah is “forever one of us” – ‘could hardly be timed better’
- WHAT MO SAID: “I believe we can win many trophies”
- SLOT’S ROLE: Salah explains belief in Arne Slot after signing
- WHAT SLOT SAID: “Very happy” with Salah contract – “boring” on Van Dijk
- KUDOS TO HUGHES: Slot explains who “deserves the compliments”
- NEW SIGNINGS: Salah new contract helps Liverpool transfers admits Slot
- INSIDE TALKS: Salah had ‘intrigue’ over Premier League transfer
- VIRGIL NEXT: Van Dijk new Liverpool contract – What journalists say
The Saudi Pro League was seen as a “low-probability destination” at the start of 2025, but by the end of January joining a side in the Middle East was seen as the “only alternative that could satisfy his financial expectations.”
A move to France with Paris Saint-Germain was ruled out because the forward’s “endorsements would take a serious hit” as Ligue 1 “does not have the same global visibility as the Premier League.”
Meanwhile a switch to an MLS club was considered but no approaches were made, and Salah “would not trash his legacy” by joining either Man City or Man United.
But with Abbas “more inclined towards a longer stay in England,” Hughes claims that there was “some intrigue” around Salah rejoining Chelsea.
The 32-year-old spent two-and-a-half years on the books at Chelsea but only played 19 times for the club, with loans at Fiorentina and AS Roma leading to a permanent switch to Rome, which served as a detour to Liverpool.
Hughes writes that “Salah felt as though he still had something to prove at Stamford Bridge,” which was similar to when he returned to the Premier League in 2017.
However, the journalist adds “any deal to go back was reliant on Chelsea abandoning a transfer strategy that focuses on signing young players,” which suggests it was a no-go for Salah and Abbas.
‘Salah’s priority was to re-sign’
It is crucial to point out that the player’s “priority was to re-sign with Liverpool” and that eventually became the reality this week.
Salah’s contract was formally confirmed on Friday morning with unveiling footage filmed at Anfield on Thursday evening.
He will remain the jewel in Liverpool’s crown for two more years, leading a side set to become Premier League champions, rather than potentially joining a side currently 20 points behind in fourth.
‘Mo Salah could take the vice-captaincy’
Sam Millne (@sam_millne)
With the probable departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold would come a space in the squad for a new vice-captain.
Though it seems Salah has been doing a lot of work as a leader in the team anyway, Andy Robertson, Alisson and he are the obvious candidates to get the nod behind the skipper.
While the winger’s role wouldn’t particularly change within the dressing room, it would give him elevated status on paper.
Keeping him and Van Dijk would crucially also provide continuity on and off the pitch.
With the potential for several incomings and outgoings this summer, keeping the spine that has been so successful could be key in the early stages of next season.
As Robertson and perhaps even Alisson begin to spend more time on the bench also, it will be beneficial to have experienced winners on the pitch.
Fan Comments