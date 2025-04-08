Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are now almost certain to both agree new contracts at Liverpool, with it considered a case of “when rather than if.”

Now into the final three months of their current deals, there is now a sense of optimism that both Salah and Van Dijk will extend their stay at Liverpool.

That comes after the captain told journalists that there had been “progress” in talks over a new contract, having long shared Salah’s stance that there was no news to report.

In an update for NBC Sports Soccer, The Athletic’s leading source David Ornstein described it a matter of “when rather than if” both Van Dijk and Salah sign.

“It’s been my understanding throughout that Liverpool are confident, optimistic of renewing Van Dijk and now it’s a case of when rather than if he will put pen to paper,” Ornstein explained.

“Barring any last-minute hitches, the talks have been positive and cordial.

“It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah. Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services and, like I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of when rather than if that is going to happen now.

“That will be really good news for them.”

That is clearly great news for Liverpool, with it imperative that the club tie down two of their most important players rather than see them leave for free this summer.

The situation is not the same for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

But navigating the loss of one out of three key cogs is certainly more manageable than two or even three, with the focus likely being on how Arne Slot shifts the emphasis to no longer rely on Alexander-Arnold’s creativity.

If Van Dijk and Salah stay as expected, it would reduce the number of new signings required in an already hectic summer transfer window.

Liverpool would struggle to replace either player in the market either way, certainly without breaking the bank for an already established world-class talent.

The hope now is that an announcement over new deals for Van Dijk and Salah is not far off, as supporters could benefit from a boost of positivity in a title run-in clouded by frustrating results and uncertainty off the pitch.