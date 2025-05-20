➔ SUPPORT US
Premier League trophy
20 favourite photos from Liverpool’s Premier League trophy presentation

As the red dust settled over Anfield, the Premier League trophy glistened with its red ribbons on a day that was perfectly captured by the cameras to be immortalised forever.

Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations got underway a month ago but the prize was finally presented on Sunday, ending a generational wait at Anfield.

Confetti shot into the sky while fireworks were set off from those partying outside the stadium as Virgil van Dijk lifted the trophy in front of a euphoric crowd.

It was a moment we had long dreamt of and, thankfully, we get to relive the trophy presentation in many forms, including via some brilliant images.

The moment No. 20 was lifted…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is presented with the trophy by former Liverpool captain Alan Hansen, as the Reds celebrate being crowned Champions for the 20th time, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 25: (THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has the crown from the Premier League trophy placed on his head, as players celebrate as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot kisses his medal, as the Reds celebrate being crowned Champions for the 20th time, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

The trophy was quickly on the move…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk with former captain Alan Hansen as they celebrate with the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah poses for photographs with his golden boots and the Premier League trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

3BDPN6E Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 25, 2025.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz kisses the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah lifts the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 25: (THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) players of Liverpool pose for a photograph with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season, following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

 

Ali then charge of the celebrations!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker climbs onto the crossbar of the goal, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Joe Gomez with supporters, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas bites his medal and poses with a flag of Greece, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz and his family, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

‘Campione, campione, campione Liverpool!’

