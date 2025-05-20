As the red dust settled over Anfield, the Premier League trophy glistened with its red ribbons on a day that was perfectly captured by the cameras to be immortalised forever.

Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations got underway a month ago but the prize was finally presented on Sunday, ending a generational wait at Anfield.

Confetti shot into the sky while fireworks were set off from those partying outside the stadium as Virgil van Dijk lifted the trophy in front of a euphoric crowd.

It was a moment we had long dreamt of and, thankfully, we get to relive the trophy presentation in many forms, including via some brilliant images.

The moment No. 20 was lifted…

The trophy was quickly on the move…

Ali then charge of the celebrations!

‘Campione, campione, campione Liverpool!’