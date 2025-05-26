➔ SUPPORT US
26 of the best photos from Liverpool FC’s Premier League champions parade

People came from all over the world to celebrate Liverpool’s title on a day that underlined the city’s incredible passion and solidarity.

While the distressing scenes that unfolded on Water Street are still at the front of our thoughts, we should also remember the incredibly joyous day that preceded across the city.

It is believed over a million were in attendance to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League title, with every possible vantage point occupied across the 10-mile route.

Close to the action were Propaganda Photo who captured the joy of the crowds and players.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Darwin Núñez, Conor Bradley during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Curtis Jones, Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool supporters during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's supporters during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool players during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker lifts the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk with the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah lifts the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk with the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold kisses the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Mohamed Salah during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

(260525) -- LIVERPOOL, May 25, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool supporters during an open-top bus parade after being crowned FA Premier League Champions. (Xinhua) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR "LIVE" SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's supporters' cardboard cut-out of Mohamed Salah during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Núñez during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Núñez during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool players during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool players during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Wataru Endo (L) and Luis Díaz during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Darwin Núñez during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, May 26, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker lifts the trophy during an open top bus parade through the city as the Reds celebrate winning the FA Premier League and becoming Champions of England for the 20th time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

