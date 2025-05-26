People came from all over the world to celebrate Liverpool’s title on a day that underlined the city’s incredible passion and solidarity.

While the distressing scenes that unfolded on Water Street are still at the front of our thoughts, we should also remember the incredibly joyous day that preceded across the city.

It is believed over a million were in attendance to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League title, with every possible vantage point occupied across the 10-mile route.

Close to the action were Propaganda Photo who captured the joy of the crowds and players.