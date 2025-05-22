Liverpool legend Alan Hansen will present Virgil van Dijk with the Premier League trophy before he holds it aloft in front of fans at Anfield’s champions ceremony.

Hansen, who captained Liverpool between 1985 and 1990, will officially present the trophy after full-time in Sunday’s Premier League closer at Anfield.

The 69-year-old will be joined by community representatives Mark and Jo McVeigh from the Owen McVeigh Foundation, with the ceremony beginning soon after the final whistle.

Mark and Jo are set to carry the trophy pitchside and place it on a plinth before Hansen hands it over to Van Dijk, who will lift it first in his role as club captain.

Hansen’s involvement is significant as he remains the last Liverpool captain to lift the top-flight title in front of fans inside Anfield.

Liverpool were denied a traditional champions ceremony after winning the Premier League in 2019/20 as COVID-19 lockdown measures were still in effect.

Kenny Dalglish was chosen to participate in a behind-closed-doors trophy lift five years ago, handing the trophy to Jordan Henderson as Jurgen Klopp and his players celebrated on the Kop.

This time it will be a more fitting event for a side who surged to the title in Arne Slot‘s first campaign in charge.

Though Liverpool’s plans for the ceremony are still under wraps it is poised to be a high-profile occasion in front of a crowd of over 60,000 supporters.

Mark and Jo McVeigh founded The Owen McVeigh Foundation in 2015 after the passing of their son Owen to leukaemia, with the foundation helping support families on the oncology ward at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Hansen has been a regular at Anfield this season having recovered from a serious illness over a year ago.

The Scot had been admitted to hospital at the beginning of June but was later released and has found himself back in good health.

Over 14 years with Liverpool Hansen made 620 appearances, winning the First Division title eight times and the European Cup three times along with 14 other trophies with the club.