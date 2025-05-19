Alexis Mac Allister will not feature in the final game of the season for Liverpool with Arne Slot explaining his No. 10 needs extra rest after an exhaustive season for club and country.

Mac Allister was left out of the matchday squad against Brighton and reports stated that he had simply been given the night off, along with Diogo Jota.

But in his post-match press conference after the 3-2 defeat, Slot announced that the Argentine would not feature again this season as he needs the rest to recover ahead of next season.

“Alexis will not play for us this season any more,” Slot told reporters when asked about the No. 10’s absence.

“He needs rest at this moment in time to recover completely and to be ready for the start of next season – that will be no problem for him to be back next season.”

Since the Reds were confirmed as champions against Tottenham, Mac Allister had come off the bench twice for a combined 45 minutes before being left out entirely against his former club.

Slot described the issue as “not a big injury” but one that Liverpool have no need to risk as they look ahead to ensuring the 26-year-old is fresh for pre-season and a new campaign.

“He played throughout the last part of the season with the Argentine mentality that he has, never gives up no matter what he feels,” Slot added.

“But it’s not smart to play a player that has, not a big injury, but has something then to take the risk with.”

It is another reward for Liverpool clinching the league with four games to spare, as we all know Mac Allister is in the wars every game and knows nothing but committing himself completely during a match.

As he will not feature against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Mac Allister finishes his Liverpool season with 3,569 minutes – combined with his international exploits, he has played 4,495 minutes since last summer.