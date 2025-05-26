Campione, campione, campione Liverpool! What a day it was at Anfield as the Premier League trophy was hoisted in the air by Virgil van Dijk, and why not relive it from different angles!

After a month of waiting, Liverpool finally got their hands on the trophy and proudly paraded it around Anfield.

While the moment the title was won against Tottenham elicited raw emotion, this occasion was more a celebration and a chance to truly take in the fact we could all be together.

There was so much going on and we know you will be on the hunt for all the title celebrations you can find, so we thought we would help you out!

Alisson leaps onto the crossbar!

What a goalie ??? pic.twitter.com/e1v2iPyTX6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 25, 2025

This really needs no words. What a man.

A king is crowned

Ryan Gravenberch created quite the iconic moment when he hoisted the trophy and the crown fell off, leading to Trent rightly holding it over the head of Mo Salah.

An iconic image.

Klopp joins in singing Salah’s song!

? Jurgen Klopp joins in singing Mo Salah's song at Anfield!#YNWA pic.twitter.com/lRYla9zpgS — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 25, 2025

It was the perfect day to have Jurgen back at Anfield and he definitely enjoyed himself as a fan, here he is singing Mo’s song in the stands.

Wonder if he was ever tempted when he got a touchline ban?

‘Federico he’s here to win’

Although hesitant to take his moment with the trophy, Federico Chiesa‘s teammates and the Kop made sure he had a moment that he will never forget – and nor will we!

The Italian’s song has become quite the title party favourite.

Time for a trophy huddle

The Reds have got no money but we’ll still win the league!

The Kop’s first introduction to the PL trophy

Ali coming through with #??2??0?? ? pic.twitter.com/UFNgPyH17x — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 25, 2025

For the very first time, the Premier League trophy was taken to an expectant Kop – of course, we all missed out on this moment in 2020.

Ali did a sublime job!

A special moment for 93-year-old supporter!

Just give her your shirt Robbo! ?@LFC's (nearly) 94-year-old fan Peggy was thrilled after Andy Robertson brought her the Premier League trophy ? pic.twitter.com/PEBUp1NBDa — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 25, 2025

Andy Robertson made sure to bring the Premier League trophy to nearly 94-year-old fan Peggy, what a special moment.

Sunglasses at the ready

These two simply deserve screen time, so here it is!

The captain and his trophy

Virgil van Dijk leaves with the trophy pic.twitter.com/GCTHJ6MPD6 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) May 25, 2025

He’s not going to let it go, is he?

See you both at the parade, Virgil!