Alisson sparked concerns when he mentioned a “new challenge” during his interview on the parade bus, but the objective will be more titles with Liverpool.

Alisson joined his teammates for their Premier League trophy parade and, near the end of the five-hour journey, spoke with LFCTV.

The goalkeeper may have prompted fears of a summer departure when he said “in football things change quickly” and mentioned a “new challenge.”

But Alisson is believed to have referred to a reset of Liverpool’s motivation heading into another season in which they will defend the title and aim for more silverware.

“We’ve done it, it’s unbelievable. It’s hard to believe that we are here, that we are champions,” he told LFCTV.

“It’s so hard, we worked so hard, for so many years arriving close, sometimes not that close. It’s so difficult to win this title.

“But we were able to win it this season and with the opportunity to celebrate is fantastic, amazing.”

Alisson added: “It’s a long time celebrating to be honest, I don’t have the energy anymore to do that – four weeks of celebrating!

“But I’m really happy, I just want to enjoy as much as we can these moments because we know how in football things change quickly.

“Tomorrow when the celebration finishes we go for a new challenge. We go for a new challenge, but we celebrate now!”

Alisson will be joined by a new goalkeeper this summer as Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives from Valencia and Caoimhin Kelleher sets his sights on a No. 1 role elsewhere.

There will be more changes, too, with Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid and Andy Robertson even hinting after the final game of the season that he could consider his options, with left-back Milos Kerkez expected to sign.

“I think throughout the years we’ve developed a really good relationship between the players, obviously with Virgil, with Robbo, with Trent,” Alisson continued.

“It’s been seven years here in Liverpool, so we create really special connections and it feels even more special to win titles with this kind of connection.

“Obviously with the other lads that haven’t played long enough you still create connections and this makes everything special.

“So the connection between the players, but the connection between the people, with the city, with the supporters, with the club, it makes everything much, much, much more special.”