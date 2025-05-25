Thousands of supporters gathered outside Anfield to paint the roads red as the Liverpool bus drove in for their final game of the season.

Liverpool are the Premier League champions and their supporters are certainly making the most of it.

Ahead of Liverpool’s final match of the season, thousands of supporters lined the streets outside Anfield to welcome the players to the ground.

The bus arrived at the ground from the direction of Arkles Lane, as opposed to taking its usual route down Anfield Road.

This allowed bigger crowds to be present as fans put on a show for the players to show their appreciation for their endeavours this season.

While just over 61,000 are able to watch Virgil van Dijk lift the trophy inside the stadium, thousands are outside contributing to an incredible atmosphere.

This bus greeting was just the warm up, though, for the parade on Monday. Over 750,000 are expected to be in attendance as the open-top bus makes its way down Queen’s Drive, down West Derby Road and along the Strand.

Liverpool lineup vs. Crystal Palace

Alisson starts and will be looking to sign off on 2024/25 with a clean sheet.

So too will his back four Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

The Premier League‘s Young Player of the Season Ryan Gravenberch starts in the deep-lying role, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones further forward.

Mohamed Salah will look to clinch the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards to go with his Player of the Season prize, as well as strengthening his case for the Ballon d’Or and European Golden Shoe.

He is joined in attack by Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Munoz, Kamada, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Substitutes: Turner, Ward, Kporha, Devenny, Franca, Esse, Nketiah