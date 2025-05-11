Andy Robertson has admitted that it was “not nice” to see Trent Alexander-Arnold booed, but he did understand some fans’ perspective and won’t tell them how to feel.

Alexander-Arnold was booed by a large section of Liverpool supporters when he was brought on by Arne Slot at Anfield against Arsenal.

While not everybody booed, most at least chanted Conor Bradley‘s name in defiance, with Steven Gerrard‘s song also by the Kop to remind Alexander-Arnold of another local player who rejected Real Madrid.

It was interesting, therefore, to hear from the players, some of whom had gestured to fans to stop booing.

Robertson told Sky Sports: “There’s a lot of emotion around it and I think it’s crucial in these moments that I don’t tell you how to feel and you don’t tell me how to feel about it.

“So all I can tell you is how I feel about it. Now, first of all, I’m disappointed to lose my best mate in the game.

“We’ve done it all together. He’s an amazing player, an amazing person, and, yeah, he’s made me a better player and that’s from the bottom of my heart.”

Robertson has played with Alexander-Arnold 278 times during the eight years they have both been at Liverpool.

At the peak of Jurgen Klopp‘s team’s powers, they would frequently push each other to break assist records for full-backs, with the Scotsman just four behind Alexander-Arnold’s 60 in the league.

“He’s took me to levels I never knew existed,” Robertson added.

“He kept pushing me through, through the good years, and he’s made a choice.

“So, you know, I think he’s like you say, this club is there for everyone to see, the trophies he’s won, the moments he’s had in history will always be there.

“And it is, of course, it’s an emotional decision and it’s not been an easy one, but he’s made the decision and it’s not nice to see your friend get booed and it wasn’t nice.

“But like I said, we can’t tell people how to act, but I can tell you how I feel about it. I’m extremely proud of him for what he’s done for this club.

“I love him as a friend, I love him as a player and he’ll be missed. He’ll maybe missed for me is one of my best friends in the game, so that’s how I feel about it and I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it.”

Given the reaction Alexander-Arnold received at Anfield, it would be wise for Slot to keep him away from the spotlight for the final two matches.

He has hinted, however, in his post-Arsenal press conference that he won’t avoid playing Alexander-Arnold.

Slot said: “I don’t think there’s any possibility of anything taking the edge off us winning the league title. The thing I consider is. I want to win a game of football.”