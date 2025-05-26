Andy Robertson has potentially dropped a subtle hint about his Liverpool future, admitting “we need to see where everyone stands” this summer.

The Scot is now a two-time Premier League champion, further strengthening his case for being the leading Reds left-back of all time.

This hasn’t been Robertson’s best season individually, though, with signs that the 31-year-old may have drifted past his very best – though he has still been readily relied upon by Arne Slot.

He recently joked about lining up a new contract as his current deal ends next summer, but speaking on Match of the Day after the trophy lift, Robertson hinted at a possible summer exit.

“Obviously, the club are going to have a busy summer, so we need to see where everyone stands,” Robertson said.

“But it’s been a special time here, I loved my time here, it’s been eight special years, and I’ve cherished every moment I’ve played in front of these fans, especially at Anfield.

“Today was special.”

It could have been nothing more than Robertson taking the time to reflect, but it gave off the impression that an exit could be on the cards as part of the club’s summer overhaul.

Kerkez interest to change left-back pecking order?

All great players eventually drift past their peak and there are definite signs of that with Robertson, which is no surprise after eight relentless years at Liverpool.

The Scotland captain only has one year remaining on his current Reds deal, so there is a decision for the club to make this summer.

A contract extension would be a risk, given Robertson’s age, but they will also know that he would then be able to leave on a free transfer next summer.

For now, retaining his experience for another year and bringing in Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez as first-choice left-back makes the most sense.

That would spell the end for Kostas Tsimikas, but Robertson’s experience and mentality would be greater weapons to have in reserve than the Greek.

Robertson’s comments do suggest that he may be weighing up his future, though, and if he does depart this summer, he will go down as a Liverpool legend.

He has been one of the biggest characters in the squad under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, and there is still enough life in him to enjoy at least one more good year.

Liverpool fans will likely be split on Robertson’s future, but keeping him on and then making a decision about his future during next season would be the shrewdest option.