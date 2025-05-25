Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah have both alluded to Liverpool being busy in the transfer market as Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez deals near.

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Sunday, but there have long been plans in place for their title defence.

A deal has already been lined up to sign Frimpong, with progress also being made to bring in his Bayer Leverkusen teammate Wirtz and Bournemouth left-back Kerkez.

Those three signings could come in at over £200 million, which signals Liverpool’s intent as they push for more silverware.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the champions celebrations, Slot admitted things “look positive” in strengthening his squad.

“We know, the club, Richard [Hughes], ownership, we’re all aligned on what we try to achieve,” he explained.

“It’s already very, very, very positive that we kept Mo and Virgil, and a few others that we try to sign look positive.

“But yeah, we are very happy with the squad we have as well. This club has always shown if we can strengthen the team, that’s what we do, but big or not [in the transfer window], it’s already been a big summer because we won the league.”

In his post-match press conference, Slot added: “We just want good players and ideally you sign them as soon as you can, but it’s not always easy to sign good players let alone to sign them early in the window.

“But this club doesn’t start working after today or from today onwards.

“There is so much hard work being done behind the scenes already this season to find out which targets we have and try to sign them.

“I have all the confidence that if we’ve addressed the right player we try to sign that player.

“But let’s see when that’s going to happen and if that’s going to happen, because I’m very happy with the squad we already have.”

With the transfer window set to open for a 10-day period from June 1 to accommodate sides in the Club World Cup, it is feasible that Liverpool could have Frimpong, Wirtz and Kerkez all through the door within the next week.

There is clearly a confidence from within the club, with Salah telling beIN SPORTS that there have been “serious talks” over new additions.

“The team is going in the right direction,” the Egyptian said.

“They’ve made good signings and there’s signings that they are talking about which haven’t been completed but there’s been serious talks.”