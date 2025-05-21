Arne Slot has rarely unleashed any emotions after a victory but once the title was confirmed he pulled out the fist pumps, and he has now explained why he waited so long.

The Dutchman has cut a stoic figure throughout the season, with a raised fist, a thumbs up or a composed clap his choice of celebration towards the fans after a victory.

Many were eager to see him let loose and that wish was granted after the Premier League title was confirmed after the win over Tottenham, with Slot happily dancing away on the pitch.

There was also time for fist pumps towards the Kop, his first since arriving. He let loose by himself before later being joined by Sipke Hulshoff, John Heitinga and Aaron Briggs.

“I always felt that the fans were waiting for a moment like this and I always thought, ‘Don’t do it too early, wait for the final moment when we won it and then it could be a nice interaction with the fans’,” Slot told the club’s official website.

With it having been a common sight under Jurgen Klopp, Slot explained why it was an intentional choice.

“Because this is what Jurgen, of course, always did,” he added. “I don’t want to copy Jurgen during the season, but I thought this is a nice moment to do this.

“And I didn’t do it by myself, my staff were there as well and I think it was a special moment for all four of us.”

Same again with the trophy on Sunday then, Arne?

Slot’s reaction to his new song

Liverpool fans were quick to bring a new song to mark Slot’s success, it is to the tune of ‘Links Rechts’ (translated: ‘Left Right’) by Snollebollekes, a popular Dutch song.

He is certainly aware of it, saying: “I heard it for the first time very loud and long and often at Stamford Bridge when we played Chelsea.

“It’s a song that’s really popular in Holland as well – maybe that’s not even a coincidence because these fans always come up with special songs. I don’t think there are many clubs that have so many special songs, I think we stand out in that as well, our fans stand out in that as well.

“So to have one is already special, to have one that’s so connected with Holland makes it even more special because if you see clips from when the Dutch national team is playing, it’s always from left to the right and it’s the same melody that our fans use now as well.

“So, yeah, to bring number 20, as part of being the one that brought number 20, is special and to have a song – especially then a song that’s about bringing in a 20th league title – is definitely very special.

“It’s very nice. Everywhere I went for the first 10 months it was always ‘Arne Slot, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah’ because that’s what Jurgen did.

“And now when I’m somewhere they start to sing this [new] song.”