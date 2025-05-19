➔ SUPPORT US
BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Monday, May 19, 2025: Liverpool's bench during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arne Slot “has got the message” after Trent Alexander-Arnold left unused

Trent Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at Brighton, with Arne Slot seemingly getting the message as he made a telling change.

After the boos of last weekend, the travelling fans didn’t get the chance to air their thoughts on Alexander-Arnold at the Amex.

It was perhaps fitting that Liverpool were once again ‘on the beach’ on their trip to the south coast, failing to win for a third successive game.

The biggest talking point came late in the second half when, with Conor Bradley tiring, Slot turned to Wataru Endo as his replacement at right-back, leaving Alexander-Arnold on the bench.

That decision left fans convinced Slot has now got the message.

It was undoubtedly the right call by Slot not to play Alexander-Arnold, with Liverpool’s head coach surely regretting his decision to against Arsenal.

All it did was act as a distraction to the title party, at a time when fans and players should be celebrating alike.

If anything, Alexander-Arnold was fortunate to even be in the squad at Brighton on Monday, but the fact that he didn’t feature alleviated that issue.

The question is: will he – or should he – play against Crystal Palace in his final game for Liverpool on Sunday?

