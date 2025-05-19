Trent Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at Brighton, with Arne Slot seemingly getting the message as he made a telling change.

After the boos of last weekend, the travelling fans didn’t get the chance to air their thoughts on Alexander-Arnold at the Amex.

It was perhaps fitting that Liverpool were once again ‘on the beach’ on their trip to the south coast, failing to win for a third successive game.

The biggest talking point came late in the second half when, with Conor Bradley tiring, Slot turned to Wataru Endo as his replacement at right-back, leaving Alexander-Arnold on the bench.

That decision left fans convinced Slot has now got the message.

End? on at right back for Bradley hopefully signals no more TAA on the pitch for LFC again in his career. Slot getting the message. — Derek McLean (@DerektheKopRed) May 19, 2025

Slot taking Trent all the way down to Brighton to sit in the bench, only to bring Endo on at right-back instead is really funny tbf — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) May 19, 2025

endo on for bradley instead of trent pic.twitter.com/Pq0U4ZKlo5 — cat (@lfccxt) May 19, 2025

Doesn’t say a lot about Trent if endo coming on ahead of him ! — gavin lennon (@Mininesta1) May 19, 2025

Slot bringing on Endo instead of Trent was the biggest positive of the game tbh — The Big LFC™ (@TheBigLFC) May 19, 2025

Looks like Arne Slot has got the message that we don’t want Trent on the pitch. Endo on for Bradley — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) May 19, 2025

Only highlight was Trent not coming on — Chris D (@Chris_Doddsey) May 19, 2025

Endo on rb instead of trent pic.twitter.com/9OSLmZv6Zt — darwizzy? (@celinelfc) May 19, 2025

Arne Slot bringing Wataru Endo on for Conor Bradley instead of Trent Alexander Arnold pic.twitter.com/tdg8BZYo8z — Slots Baldy Head (@ScouseRed0151) May 19, 2025

Full-time thoughts: • We were winning when Chiesa went off

• Fun game of footy that

• Shame about the result

• Oh well, who’s arsed

• We won the league

• Sir Wataru Endo got minutes

• Trent didn’t lol

• CHAMPIONS, CHAMPIONS, CHAMPIONS We lift the trophy next match ?? — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) May 19, 2025

Bringing Endo on at RB instead of Trent… Arne Slot gets it ? — Neal Ellison (@n_ellisonn) May 19, 2025

It was undoubtedly the right call by Slot not to play Alexander-Arnold, with Liverpool’s head coach surely regretting his decision to against Arsenal.

All it did was act as a distraction to the title party, at a time when fans and players should be celebrating alike.

If anything, Alexander-Arnold was fortunate to even be in the squad at Brighton on Monday, but the fact that he didn’t feature alleviated that issue.

The question is: will he – or should he – play against Crystal Palace in his final game for Liverpool on Sunday?