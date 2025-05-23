Arne Slot is hoping he can involve Joe Gomez for Liverpool’s final game of the season on Sunday, which could prove to be the defender’s last outing for the club.

While nothing is decided yet, there is every chance Gomez could leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

That comes after failing to break into Slot’s first-choice lineup, not aided by a serious hamstring injury which has kept him out for much of the last five months.

Having opted to stay last summer amid interest from Newcastle, Gomez may see his situation differently this time around.

And after recently rejoining full training it could give the opportunity for a farewell appearance when Liverpool host Crystal Palace as part of their champions celebration at Anfield on Sunday.

“Last weekend he was there with the team but he was not able to play yet,” Slot explained, having named Gomez on the bench for the 3-2 loss at Brighton.

“He didn’t tick all the boxes yet, but I think there was a spot open or left.

“So it was for me a moment where I could show my gratitude towards him for what he’s done on the pitch for us, but also off the pitch.

“For a fan, these players are all professionals or the players, but for me as a manager they are not only the player but they are also the human being.

• READ: Arne Slot reveals early talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold: “I wasn’t completely happy”

“Like you say, and that’s what you know and maybe the fans as well, but Joe Gomez is indeed one of the nicest people you can meet.

“But he’s also inspiring his teammates when he’s not playing, so he has had more impact on our success than the outside world might probably know.

“So I’m hoping that he can make some minutes on Sunday if he ticks all the boxes this week.”

Gomez, who turned 28 on Friday, will mark the 10-year anniversary of his move to Liverpool in just under a month’s time, and would traditionally be eligible for a testimonial.

While they are now few and far between, particularly for the Reds, that milestone serves to recognise how much he has contributed since joining from Charlton in 2015.

Despite a series of serious and often simply unlucky injuries, Gomez has played 241 times for Liverpool and if he makes an appearance on Sunday would make it 150 appearances in the Premier League.

A two-time Premier League winner, he has also helped win the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, and as Slot says, his influence off the pitch is just as important.